Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

11/22/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today shared the following Thanksgiving message for the residents of Connecticut on his social media channels:

Governor Lamont sitting at his desk
WATCH: Governor Lamont’s 2023 Thanksgiving message

Transcript:

Here’s to a very happy Thanksgiving to you and your family – and I think about Thanksgiving for my family, and I think about Thanksgiving for families all across this state. I just came back from End Hunger Connecticut and what they’re doing to provide food for folks this Thanksgiving and all year round. Recently we were at Foodshare, where they’re handing out 50,000 turkeys for folks in need. More recently, we were at House of Bread with Sister Theresa and what they’re doing to provide support. It’s especially a happy Thanksgiving when nobody is left behind.

I want to give a special thanks also to our state employees, many of whom are working over this Thanksgiving weekend, as well – doing everything they can to take care of each and every one of the citizens.

So, from a personal note, happy Thanksgiving to each and every one of you and to your family.

