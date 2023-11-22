Tene Nicole Creative Agency Held 5th Annual #SupportYourGirlfriends Pow(H)er 2 Day Experience & Awards To Sold Out Crowd
Honored First Ever Power(H)im Honoree, Lenard 'Charlamagne Tha God' Mckelvey, Entrepreneur Angela 'Blac Chyna' White, and more
Tené Nicole Creative Agency presented its 5th Annual #SupportYourGirlfriends Pow(H)er Experience & Awards. The two-day event kicked off on November 15, 2023, at The Jay Suites in Chelsea with a free conference experience followed by the highly anticipated Pow(H)er Awards at the Dream Hotel Downtown on November 16, 2023.
— Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey
The Pow(H)er Experience provided unique workshops and panel discussions about Steps to Launching Your Business, Establishing Work/Life Balance, Creating Legacy, Advocating for Women in Business, The Power of Collaboration, Your Health Is Your Wealth, Stack Your Money & INVEST Your Coins. In addition, one-on-one counseling with event partners Chase for Business, Grow with Google, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and Diamond Mine Realty.
Each track dedicated to personal and professional development was filled with notable experts, inspiring speakers, and successful entrepreneurs such as Courtney Adeleye, Miss Diddy, Charreah Jackson, Sybil Amuti, and Atoya Burleson.
The second day was the highly anticipated 5th Annual Pow(H)er Awards, celebrating powerful women's incredible achievements and game-changing advancements in their respective industries. In a truly historic moment, Tene Nicole Creative Agency introduced the first ever Power(H)im Award to recognize the first ever unapologetic male making waves is his industry.
Guests were treated on both days to a curated menu from Chef Trevon Soute, Culinary Experience Aficionado of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. which included the dinner’s delectable three-course, five-star meal, exclusive private dining, sensational entertainment, signature cocktails, engaging conversations, and the unforgettable moment of witnessing the prestigious presentation to the 2023 honorees.
This year's 2023 honorees included:
Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey, Entrepreneur, Notable Radio Personality
Angela “Blac Chyna” White, Notable Influencer, Successful Entrepreneur
Samantha Black, Founder of SammyB Designs
Rowena Husbands, Founder & President of Blink Of An Eye Global Media Inc
Nicole Johnson, Emmy Award Winning Journalist
Adenah Bayoh, Entrepreneur and Real Estate Developer
Modupé Congleton, Global Director, Inclusive Experiences & Technology for Amazon Stores
Nadine Ramos, CEO of LASIO Hair Care & Blessed Bananas Hair Care
Dr. Angela Anderson, US Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Operations and Strategy at Novartis
Lucinda Cross, President of Activate Worldwide
“Being Awarded a Reginition like this, from queens like yourself, is letting me know that i am absolutely on the path that god directed me to be on” - Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey
The 5th Annual Pow(H)er Experience was made possible thanks to Grow with Google, Chase for Business, Barbados Tourism Marketing, Inc, Novartis, Blessed Bananas, Diamond Mine Realty, CAMUS, and Black Enterprise.
ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLE
Tené Nícole is a boutique, one-stop, full-service creative agency located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients’ exposure via an extensive network of contacts in support of their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to the doorsteps of its clientele while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.
