NBCI Moves to Rebuild, Revitalize and Reimagine Sunday School Traditions by Bringing 6 Million Children Back to Christ

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Rev. Dr. Shetay Ashford-Hanserd Rev. Sheldon Williams

The children need to be equipped with the principled teachings of Christianity to ensure holistic preparedness within sacred and secular endeavors.

This will be one of the most important movements in Christian history, which has the power to transform the Church into the power center in a world that has chosen the wrong direction.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative