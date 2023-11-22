OFFICE FURNITURE INNOVATIONS JAYNE EDISON NAMED HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

OFI President and her husband

OFI's President Jayne Edison Named Humanitarian of the Year

HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based Office Furniture Innovations owner, Jayne Edison has been named Humanitarian of the Year by equine charity, A Place for Peanut.

A Place for Peanut is honoring Ms. Edison, for her deep commitment to their cause, “Jayne Edison’s passion is nothing short of inspiring, as she has personally rescued five Draft horses, embodying the very essence of our mission. Not only does Jayne lend her voice to our cause through radio programs, but she consistently proves her support by raising funds and generously donating a substantial sum each year.” Said APFP.

Along with her husband, Bobby Davenport, Edison remains one of the charities largest corporate sponsors, playing a pivotal role in helping the charity make a difference with their equine friends.

Donations to A Place for Peanut are tax deductible, and the charity urges every-one to join them and help them make an even greater difference. “if they can secure four more corporate sponsors at $20,000 per year, they can raise $100,000, a sum that will cover all A Place for Peanut's expenses.” Edison said.

A Place For Peanut began with a miniature pony named Peanut. She was discovered in a Texas “kill pen,” a place where owners and breeders dump their un-wanted horses. Peanut was separated from her mother, who had been sent to slaughter.

This gruesome death sentence awaits horses who are transported to Mexico and killed for meat consumption. Thankfully, Megan intervened, and Peanut is now thriving alongside her herd mates.

For more information on A Place For Peanut and the numerous ways you can support them, visit their website - https://www.aplaceforpeanut.com/

Office Furniture Innovations, a Kimball Aligned Dealer, is a Houston-Based, full-service commercial office furniture boutique committed to providing strategic planning, professional expertise, and individualized attention to our clients in the A&D community, end-user, government, and education markets.

Past projects include Harris County Criminal Court Building, The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Lee P. Brown Metro Administration Building, and Harris County Civil Courts Building among many others over their nearly 25-year span of the business.