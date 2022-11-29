Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 309,753 in the last 365 days.

OFI Shares This Year’s Business Success With Local Charity

A Place For Peanut

Houston-Area Office Furniture Dealer Sponsors Horse Rescue

The moment we learned about APFP we’ve been loyal supporters and OFI is a corporate sponsor. The Holidays are a wonderful time to support the charity monetarily and spread the word about its mission.”
— Jayne Edison-Davenport, OFI CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX – In their 23rd year in business, Office Furniture Innovations has experienced a surge in new business and returning clientele. Adding to the auspicious year, the firm received two Houston Business Journal Awards: HBJ’s FAST 100 List coming in at #14 and HBJ’s Largest Houston Area Women-Owned Businesses List at #18, and the Women Presidents Organization’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companiesᵀᴹ of 2022 list at #27. The happy windfalls have inspired OFI President/CEO, Jayne Edison-Davenport to pay it forward.

“My husband, Bobby and I are life-long horse lovers. Six years ago, we met Megan Cardet and learned about her mission, A Place For Peanut.” Edison-Davenport said.

A Place For Peanut is a non-profit sanctuary that rescues equines in kill pens, then rehabilitates them for adoption, education, and equine therapy.

“Since the moment we learned about APFP we’ve been loyal supporters and OFI is a corporate sponsor. Of course, the Holidays is a wonderful time to support the charity monetarily and spread the word about its mission.” Edison-Davenport added.

A Place For Peanut began with a miniature pony named Peanut. She was discovered in a Texas “kill pen,” a place where owners and breeders dump their unwanted horses. Peanut was separated from her mother, who had been sent to slaughter.

This gruesome death sentence awaits horses who are transported to Mexico and killed for meat consumption. Thankfully, Megan intervened, and Peanut is now thriving alongside her herd mates.

OFI and The Davenports are underwriting the charity’s annual Christmas Dinner at the Farm on December 10th, the largest fundraising event for the charity. For more details on the event and to purchase tickets visit Eventbrite http://bit.ly/3Vh1Xbr

For more information on A Place For Peanut and the numerous ways you can support them, visit their website - https://www.aplaceforpeanut.com/

About Office Furniture Innovations

Office Furniture Innovations, a Kimball Aligned Dealer, is a Houston-Based, full-service commercial office furniture boutique committed to providing strategic planning, professional expertise, and individualized attention to their clients in the A&D community, end-user, government, medical, and education markets. Their projects run the gamut from medical facilities to corporate offices and education spaces. Most notable projects include Harris County Criminal Courts Building, Sugar Land Regional Airport, The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and the Lee P Brown Metro Administrative Building.

For press images or interviews contact info@altonladaymedia.com

Alton LaDay
Alton LaDay Media
alton@altonladaymedia.com

You just read:

OFI Shares This Year’s Business Success With Local Charity

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.