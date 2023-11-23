EFESO reinforces its partnership with DB Energy to support to companies’ sustainable performance journey
Together they are even better equipped to implement together with clients energy efficiency projects with an impact on the environment and EBITDA.
Energy efficiency, decarbonization are core elements of the sustainability ambition of many companies and a hard financial factor.”PARIS, FRANCE, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Management Consultants, the international pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement consultancy, is pleased to announce it has strengthened its partnership with DB Energy, a leading engineering firm specialized in energy efficiency capital projects and consulting. Together they are even better equipped to implement together with clients energy efficiency projects with an impact on the environment and EBIDTA.
Like never before, business leaders have to cope with numerous challenges: dynamic technological changes, global supply chains, climate issues, and a growing number of rules and regulations such as Fit for 55 and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
“How can organizations adapt to this ever-changing reality, in particular when it comes to energy savings and greenhouse gas reduction? This is a key question that EFESO and DB Energy will help solve. said Didier Brackenier, Executive Vice President, EFESO. “In fact the partnership between our two companies is not just a combination of knowledge and expertise. It strives for real, measurable and sustainable impact. It is based on practical know-how, a systemic approach and deep expertise in the field of energy efficiency and decarbonization.” added Fernando Cruzado, Vice President, EFESO Group .
Piotr Danielski – DB Energy added “Our common goal is to help industry players achieve greater savings and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Through this collaboration, we will help companies develop zero-emission strategies, reduce their carbon footprint. We’ll make sustainability happen together.”
The expertise of DB Energy’s team combined with EFESO’s capabilities provides a broad spectrum of proven experience in energy efficiency projects (reducing emissions and energy costs). This includes elements around effective energy management, optimized process steering as well as technology-focused CAPEX measures.
Founded in 2009, DB Energy, has been developing zero-emission strategies and improving energy efficiency in the industry for more than 13 years. It has delivered +1300 projects with with an energy savings potential of about €400 million per year.
EFESO, with over 1000 experts, has a long track record in the industrial world and has deep expertise in energy management and day-to-day integration, decarbonization roadmap and initiatives portfolio combined with digital solutions and organizational mobilization and alignment.
About EFESO Management Consultants
EFESO is a leading international pure player consulting group in industrial operations strategy and performance improvement. We work side-by-side with our clients to accelerate their transformation towards future-proof operations. Each year, we deliver over 1,000 projects for clients across our 35 offices around the world, helping them achieve outstanding business outcomes, and sustainable change. Together with our clients, we aim at contributing to a better and more sustainable world.
At EFESO we work at all levels of the organization, from boardroom to shopfloor, to build momentum and ownership within customer companies. We support them in designing their operations strategy and execution, passing through improving and enhancing their day-to-day business performance and operations to drive end-to-end value chain performance.
We deliver faster, tangible and more sustainable results while concurrently building our clients capabilities that bring competitive advantage.
www.efeso.com
About DB Energy SA
DB Energy is the market leader in energy efficiency services in Poland and is expanding into Western European markets, with a particular focus on the German market.
The Company's services are aimed at real reductions in customers' energy consumption (electricity, heat, cooling, compressed air and other energy carriers). They include energy and energy efficiency audits, implementation of zero-carbon strategies, and the design, financing and implementation of energy efficiency improvement investments, both in the General Contracting (GW) and ESCO (Energy Saving Contract) models. DB Energy is the first-choice provider for companies looking for comprehensive support to optimize energy consumption because the Company's know-how enables it to combine various manufacturing, energy and technological processes.
The Company targets its unique and comprehensive offer to medium-sized and large companies with diverse needs and operating in various industries: food, metallurgy, construction, infrastructure, wood, paper, chemical, mining, etc. at home and abroad. Based on its audits of more than 300 industrial companies, the Company estimates the average achievable reduction in energy consumption in the range of 20%-28%. Listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 04. 2023.
www.dbenergy.pl
