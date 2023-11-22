Increased funding to University of Gothenburg to combat antisemitism

In light of international developments, the Government will increase its support to the University of Gothenburg which, via the Segerstedt Institute, spreads knowledge of working methods to combat antisemitism. This year, the Government will provide another SEK 1 million, and it intends to provide another SEK 3 million to support these efforts in 2024.

Since 2015, the University of Gothenburg has been tasked with spreading knowledge about – and methods to – reduce the recruitment of people to violent ideologies and movements, and racist organisations. The Segerstedt Institute organises these activities. At the beginning of 2023, the university was also tasked with spreading knowledge about working methods to combat antisemitism for actors who play an important role in combating antisemitism among children and young people, such as teachers and head teachers. The Government provided SEK 500 000 to the University of Gothenburg to achieve this task, and it intended to provide the same amount in 2024.

In addition to the SEK 500 000 that has already been provided, the Government will now increase its support by an additional SEK 1 million in 2023. Provided that the Riksdag approves the funds, the Government intends to provide another SEK 3 million in 2024, i.e. SEK 3.5 million in total, including the funds that were set aside for the task.

“Antisemitism is a major and growing problem. Through the Segerstedt Institute, the University of Gothenburg conducts crucial preventive efforts. At the beginning of the year, the Government tasked the University with enhancing its activities related to spreading knowledge about working methods to combat antisemitism among children and young people. We are now implementing an initiative to enhance these efforts at the University,” says Minister for Education Mats Persson.

Decisions regarding funds occur by amending appropriation directions for the fiscal year 2023, appropriation 2.64.