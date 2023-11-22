Interuniversity Academic Coordination Board Meets Under the Auspices of EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) hosted the Interuniversity Academic Coordination Board’s (IACB) meeting organized by the Higher Education Planning, Evaluation, Accreditation, and Coordination Board (YÖDAK).

The said meeting was held at the EMU Senate Hall on Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.. Representatives and Rectors from various universities including Akdeniz Karpaz University, Girne American University, Girne University, ITU - TRNC Education and Research Campus, Cyprus American University, Ankara Social Sciences University, Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University, Lefke European University, Cyprus Science University, Final International University, Cyprus International University, Near East University, METU NCC, Bahçeşehir Cyprus University, Ada Kent University, Rauf Denktaş University, ARUCAD University, Cyprus West University, 15 November Cyprus University, European Leadership University, World Peace University, and International University of Alasia participated in the meeting.

Also present at the meeting hosted by EMU were the president of YÖDAK Prof. Dr. Turgay Avcı and YÖDAK Members Prof. Dr. Hasan Amca, Prof. Dr. Hülya Harutoğlu, Prof. Dr. Okan Veli Şafaklı, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Uzunboylu, Prof. Dr. Ali Ünyayar, and Prof. Dr. Zafer Ağdelen.

The agenda of the meeting included the election of candidate members regarding applications made for YÖDAK membership within the framework of the Higher Education (Amendment) Law due to the expiration of the term of office of Prof. Dr. Okan Veli Şafaklı, as well as the examination of the equivalence of titles obtained from abroad.