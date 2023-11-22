Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,734 in the last 365 days.

Interuniversity Academic Coordination Board Meets Under the Auspices of EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) hosted the Interuniversity Academic Coordination Board’s (IACB) meeting organized by the Higher Education Planning, Evaluation, Accreditation, and Coordination Board (YÖDAK).

The said meeting was held at the EMU Senate Hall on Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.. Representatives and Rectors from various universities including Akdeniz Karpaz University, Girne American University, Girne University, ITU - TRNC Education and Research Campus, Cyprus American University, Ankara Social Sciences University, Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University, Lefke European University, Cyprus Science University, Final International University, Cyprus International University, Near East University, METU NCC, Bahçeşehir Cyprus University, Ada Kent University, Rauf Denktaş University, ARUCAD University, Cyprus West University, 15 November Cyprus University, European Leadership University, World Peace University, and International University of Alasia participated in the meeting.

Also present at the meeting hosted by EMU were the president of YÖDAK Prof. Dr. Turgay Avcı and YÖDAK Members Prof. Dr. Hasan Amca, Prof. Dr. Hülya Harutoğlu, Prof. Dr. Okan Veli Şafaklı, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Uzunboylu, Prof. Dr. Ali Ünyayar, and Prof. Dr. Zafer Ağdelen.

The agenda of the meeting included the election of candidate members regarding applications made for YÖDAK membership within the framework of the Higher Education (Amendment) Law due to the expiration of the term of office of Prof. Dr. Okan Veli Şafaklı, as well as the examination of the equivalence of titles obtained from abroad.

You just read:

Interuniversity Academic Coordination Board Meets Under the Auspices of EMU

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more