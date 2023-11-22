Call for 2024 Parks and Forests Awards Nominations

Stewardship through volunteerism and education, PPFF’s annual awards recognize those who are committed to conserving and enhancing PA’s natural resources

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2024 Annual Parks and Forests Awards which recognize the exemplary programs, services, staff, and volunteers that have made a positive impact on the state’s parks and forests.

With a mission of stewardship through volunteerism and education, PPFF’s annual awards serve to recognize those who share in the commitment of conserving and enhancing our state’s natural resources, help to ensure a welcoming environment for all in the outdoors, and strive to protect public lands for future generations.

The nomination form can be found on the PPFF website at https://ppff.online/2024AnnualAwards. Nominations are due December 15th and will then be reviewed by a panel of PPFF Board members and special guests. Awards will be announced in May. Award ceremony details to be determined.

The award categories for public nomination include:

Park of the Year – This award is designed to recognize a park’s exemplary or innovative work in any or all of the following: customer service; education, programming or recreation; stewardship of the natural, cultural or historic assets; and/or accommodation of special needs of visitors.

Forest of the Year – This award is designed to recognize a forest district for its innovative and exemplary work in both forest management and recreation for a wide range of activities which include: the ability to provide opportunities for healthful, low-density recreational opportunities that are compatible with maintaining the integrity of forest ecosystems; to provide information and assistance to the public while ensuring public safety; and to promote and effectively use volunteers to enhance the Bureau of Forestry’s recreational programming, planning, and development activities.

Volunteerism Awards – Up to three awards per year are given for recognition of achievements made by individuals, volunteer groups, or PPFF chapters. These awards honor those who have made a lasting, positive impression on the park or forest that they serve through Volunteerism, Improvement projects, or Education.

Young Volunteer of the Year – This award recognizes a significant contribution to a park or forest by a person under the age of 25. The contribution could be in volunteer hours, a significant project, an innovative idea, or more.

Awards, not available for public nomination, will also be presented for the following categories to awardees selected by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Board.

Cliff Jones Keystone Legacy Award – This top honor recognizes an outstanding contribution to the protection and/or enhancement to the park and forest system in Pennsylvania.

Joseph Ibberson Government Award – Given to a person or department at any level of government, this award recognizes the stewardship work of Pennsylvania’s state park and state forest systems.

President’s Award – The President’s Award is designed to recognize outstanding citizens or businesses who have made an impact in protecting open space, conservation, outdoor recreation, or volunteerism.

Find out more at paparksandforests.org with a click to the 2024 Annual Awards button on the home page or at https://ppff.online/2024AnnualAwards.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 48 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

