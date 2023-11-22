Nurse Assist Recalling Saline and Sterile Water Medical Products

Submit Release
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers, healthcare professionals, and healthcare facilities that Nurse Assist is recalling certain saline (0.9% sodium chloride) and sterile water medical products due to the potential for a lack of sterility assurance. The products may not be sterile.

Nurse Assist is recalling:

- 0.9% Sodium Chloride Irrigation USP (100 mL bottles, 250 mL bottles, 500 mL bottles, 1000 mL bottles, 3.1oz spray can, 7.1oz spray can, 3mL syringes, 5mL syringes, and 10mL syringes);

- Sterile Water for Irrigation USP (100 mL bottles, 250 mL bottles, 500 mL bottles, 1000 mL bottles, 120 mL cups, 10mL syringes, and 30mL syringes).

These products were sold under the following brands: Nurse Assist, Cardinal, Covidien, Halyard Owens Minor, Idexx, Mac Medical, McKesson, Medichoice Owens Minor, Medline, Sol, SteriCare, Trudell, and Vyaire. The recalled products may be available as individual units or may be included as part of a kit.

