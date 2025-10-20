Governor McKee, 195 District Mark Major Milestone with New Life Sciences Building

Governor Dan McKee was joined Friday by representatives of the 195 District and numerous dignitaries to mark the completion of the 150 Richmond building with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. The 212,000-square-foot life sciences development is anchored by the new Rhode Island Department of Health State Laboratories. The seven-story building was developed by Legal & General, designed by HOK, and constructed by Dimeo Construction. The building is the eighth building to be completed in the 195 District.

Attendees included US Senator Jack Reed, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, US Representative Gabe Amo, Rhode Island House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, and Rhode Island State Senate President Valarie Lawson.

Also included in the speaking program were Marc Crisafulli, Chairman of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission; Stefan Pryor, Secretary of Commerce; Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD; Glen Gallagher, PhD, State Health Lab Director; Mark Turco, President and CEO of Rhode Island Life Science Hub; and Caroline Skuncik, Executive Director of the 195 District.

"150 Richmond is our latest addition to a thriving 195 District that has put Rhode Island on the map for the life sciences industry," said Governor Dan McKee. "Not only do the new State Health Laboratories provide the ideal environment for our researchers at the Rhode Island Department of Health, but the life science incubator and available business spaces in the building set the stage for exciting public-private collaborations in the future."

"Growing the life sciences sector is one of the most important opportunities for Rhode Island's economic future," said Marc Crisafulli. "150 Richmond adds more than just square footage—it adds momentum. It adds jobs. It adds vitality. And it continues to fill in the fabric of the 195 District, which is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic places to live, work, and innovate in New England."

Serving as an anchor tenant, the State Health Laboratories provides a larger, more modern, and technologically advanced workspace than the former lab building. This updated space will provide the State Health Laboratories with the flexibility needed to quickly respond to emerging threats and apply cutting-edge new technologies, such as the expanding field of genome sequencing. From testing for infectious diseases to working with law enforcement, and monitoring the safety of our air, food, water, and beaches, the Rhode Island Department of Health State Health Laboratories provides critical services to keep Rhode Islanders healthy and safe.

Like the former location, the new building also includes a highly secure Biosafety Level 2 and 3 facility equipped to safely perform environmental, forensic, chemical, and biological testing. Construction of the State Health Laboratories at 150 Richmond Street was financed by an $81.7 million Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to the state health laboratories, the building will house Ocean State Labs, Rhode Island's first life science incubator. Powered by Portal Innovations, with financial support from the Rhode Island Life Science Hub, the 195 District, and Brown University, Ocean State Labs recently announced the first five start-up companies that will be housed in the incubator when it opens in early 2026.

In addition to the State Health Laboratories and the life science incubator, 150 Richmond will have three floors of space available for private companies.

150 Richmond is a public-private partnership. Several State partners collaborated to bring the project to fruition, including the 195 District, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, Rhode Island Department of Administration, Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and Rhode Island Department of Health.