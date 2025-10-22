RIDOH and DEM Lift Cyanobacteria Advisories

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have lifted the advisory recommendation for recreational activities at JL Curran Reservoir in Cranston, Smith and Sayles Reservoir in Glocester, and Wilson Reservoir in Burrillville. The harmful algae blooms (HAB) caused by blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) has cleared. Recent testing shows algae levels are low and no toxins were detected, meeting safety guidelines.

HAB conditions can change quickly, and blooms may affect JL Curran, Smith and Sayles and Wilson Reservoir again, or other areas in Rhode Island. Water with HABs may be bright to dark green with thick, floating algal mats. The water may look like green paint, thick pea soup, or green cottage cheese. If you see water like this, keep people and pets away from it. Toxins may persist in the water after a blue-green algae bloom is no longer visible.

To report suspected blue-green algae blooms, contact DEM's Office of Water Resources at 401-222-4700 Press 6 or DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov and if possible, send a photograph of the reported algae bloom. For more information and the Cyanobacteria Tracker Dashboard that lists current advisories and data, visit: www.dem.ri.gov/bluegreen