The Telling Room’s Statewide Writing Context is Now Open

The Telling Room’s annual creative Writing Contest invites youth from all over Maine, ages 6 – 18, to show off their writing. This statewide contest runs from mid-October through November each year. A panel of professional writers and youth selects one grand prize winner, a winner from each of Maine’s 16 counties, and submissions are considered for publication in The Telling Room’s annual anthology. Click on the link below for more information about how to submit.

PRIZES

  • The Grand Prize Winner will receive a $250 award, will be published in our spring anthology, and may be published in other publications and media.
  • One County Winner will be selected from each of Maine’s 16 counties. Each County Winner will receive a $50 award, will be published in our spring anthology, and may be published in other publications and media.

Submissions close on November 30, 2022.

For more information and to make a submission visit The Telling Room website.

 

