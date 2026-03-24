Bonny Eagle Builds Community Through Shared Reading Experience

This February, schools across MSAD 6 (Bonny Eagle School District) took a creative, community-centered approach to the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Read to ME Challenge through a districtwide initiative called “BE Reads Together.”

Designed as a shared reading celebration, BE Reads Together connected students and staff across all schools and departments through one common story: The Invisible Boy by Trudy Ludwig. Each school and department received a copy of the book and found unique ways to experience it—whether through classroom read-alouds, small-group discussions, buddy reading, or other creative formats tailored to their communities.

“We had an amazing month of a shared read to create a sense of community and connection grounded in a common book,” Randee Cassidy, an instructional coach at Buxton Center Elementary School and a member of the Maine DOE State Literacy Team, said. Principal Craig Pendleton added, “It was inspiring to see so many people genuinely connect with the book. It’s a powerful reminder that no matter your age or grade level, a picture book with a meaningful message has a way of speaking to everyone.”

As the book traveled from building to building, students and staff tracked its journey by signing their names with dates, capturing pictures along the way, and sharing their reading moments. Pictures taken were displayed on TV boards across the district, creating a visible and collective celebration of reading that connected the entire school community. The structure of the challenge encouraged participation at every level.

“It was great to see students and staff alike get excited and share in a common experience centered around a book that shows the importance of connection, belonging, and empathy,” Cassidy said.

Grounded in those themes of The Invisible Boy, this initiative reinforced the idea that reading is not only an academic skill but also a joyful, shared experience that brings people together.

Through BE Reads Together, Bonny Eagle demonstrated how a simple concept—one book, many readers—can create a powerful sense of unity across an entire school community.

This story was written in collaboration with MSAD 6. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.