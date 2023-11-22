JAKOTA Index Portfolios in Collaboration with Business Weekly Taiwan to Host JAKOTA Investment Summit

Nov 28 summit in Taipei to explore JAKOTA region's economic dynamics, with top scholars and industry leaders discussing future trends and opportunities.

TAIPEI - NEW YORK, TAIWAN - US, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAKOTA Index Portfolios in collaboration with Business Weekly Taiwan, proudly announces the inaugural forum focusing on the economic dynamics of the JAKOTA region (Japan, Korea, Taiwan). This event scheduled for November 28 is set to bring together esteemed scholars, industry leaders, and financial experts to delve into the economic prospects, investment opportunities, and future trends shaping the JAKOTA region.

The global supply chain turmoil, influenced by geopolitical factors, has positioned the JAKOTA region as a focal point of interest for the European financial community. The combined economic strength of Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, boasting a population exceeding 200 million, has propelled their export volume to surpass that of the United States, now ranking second globally. The recent launch of the JAKOTA Index in November further solidifies the region as a crucial platform for North American and European capital markets to monitor and engage with the Asian economy.

The forum features an outstanding lineup of speakers, including Wu Hsiu-Chen, Deputy General Manager of Business Weekly Group; Chang San-cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan City; Dr. Rory Knight, Co-founder of JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc. and Chairman of Oxford Metrica; King Ho, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Depository Banking and Executive Director of Product Head, JPMorgan Chase Bank; Jangwon Lee, CEO of Contents Technologies; Catherine Shang, Head of APAC Business Development, International Corporate Services of OTC Markets Group.

Initiated and established by JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc., jakotaindex.com focuses on providing investors with real-time and valuable information on the industrial dynamics, economic development, and integrated market data of the JAKOTA region.

As the JAKOTA region emerges as a key player in the global economic landscape, the Forum is poised to be a cornerstone event, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of financial engagement in the region.

For more information, please refer to the Summit web page at www.businessweekly.com.tw/bwevent/2023/jakota (in Chinese) or to our press page at jakotaindex.com/press-room.

For PR and Media inquiries please contact – Rita Coelho: rita@jakotaindex.com

Contacts in worldwide locations:

New York – Aleks Rubin: aleks@jakotaindex.com

Tokyo – Motoko Yorozu: motoko@jakotaindex.com

Taipei – Matthew Zhang: matthew@jakotaindex.com

Rita Coelho
Jakota Index Portfolios Inc.
+351 915 143 203
Dr Rory Knight on the launch of jakotaindex.com

JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc. owns and operates jakotaindex.com, an innovative financial media that aggregates market time data with proprietary JAKOTA equity indices and research to provide continuous English language coverage of the stocks, sectors and economies of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan ROC (JAKOTA region). JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc.’s mission is to facilitate for international investors the allocation of capital and tracking of their investment in the JAKOTA region’s capital markets, and for JAKOTA’s listed companies (constituents of the JAKOTA indices) to communicate with the international investment community in a modern and highly engaging way. JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc. is backed by a diverse group of international investors led by the Lisbon-based digital media investor Nobias Media and UK-based strategy and research consultancy Oxford Metrica, with several international and JAKOTA-based strategic and financial partners also participating, including Digital Domain Global AI lab and JAKOTA Taiwan Capital Partners.

