JAKOTA Index Portfolios in Collaboration with Business Weekly Taiwan to Host JAKOTA Investment Summit

Nov 28 summit in Taipei to explore JAKOTA region's economic dynamics, with top scholars and industry leaders discussing future trends and opportunities.

TAIPEI - NEW YORK, TAIWAN - US, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAKOTA Index Portfolios in collaboration with Business Weekly Taiwan, proudly announces the inaugural forum focusing on the economic dynamics of the JAKOTA region (Japan, Korea, Taiwan). This event scheduled for November 28 is set to bring together esteemed scholars, industry leaders, and financial experts to delve into the economic prospects, investment opportunities, and future trends shaping the JAKOTA region.

The global supply chain turmoil, influenced by geopolitical factors, has positioned the JAKOTA region as a focal point of interest for the European financial community. The combined economic strength of Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, boasting a population exceeding 200 million, has propelled their export volume to surpass that of the United States, now ranking second globally. The recent launch of the JAKOTA Index in November further solidifies the region as a crucial platform for North American and European capital markets to monitor and engage with the Asian economy.

The forum features an outstanding lineup of speakers, including Wu Hsiu-Chen, Deputy General Manager of Business Weekly Group; Chang San-cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan City; Dr. Rory Knight, Co-founder of JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc. and Chairman of Oxford Metrica; King Ho, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Depository Banking and Executive Director of Product Head, JPMorgan Chase Bank; Jangwon Lee, CEO of Contents Technologies; Catherine Shang, Head of APAC Business Development, International Corporate Services of OTC Markets Group.

Initiated and established by JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc., jakotaindex.com focuses on providing investors with real-time and valuable information on the industrial dynamics, economic development, and integrated market data of the JAKOTA region.

As the JAKOTA region emerges as a key player in the global economic landscape, the Forum is poised to be a cornerstone event, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of financial engagement in the region.

For more information, please refer to the Summit web page at www.businessweekly.com.tw/bwevent/2023/jakota (in Chinese) or to our press page at jakotaindex.com/press-room.

