Meeting of task force for Jewish life in Sweden

November 22

On Tuesday 14 November, the task force for Jewish life in Sweden held its second meeting. The task force works to improve the conditions for Jewish life, and prevent and combat antisemitism in Sweden.

The task force consists of state secretaries from six different ministries and is led by the State Secretary Prime Minister. It also includes civil society organisations such as the Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, Judiska Ungdomsförbundet (the Jewish Youth Association) and the Swedish Committee Against Antisemitism. The theme of the task force’s second meeting was the safety and security of the Jewish minority in Sweden, with a particular focus on increased antisemitism, and threats and hatred aimed at Swedish Jews following Hamas’s attack on Israel.

“In my many meetings with representatives of the Jewish community, I have heard appalling stories about raw and blatant antisemitism. The Government’s efforts to combat antisemitism is a high priority, and it appointed a group of state secretaries earlier this year to specifically focus on improving the conditions for Jewish life in Sweden in the long-term,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. 

The Government’s task force for Jewish life in Sweden was presented in January 2023. The working group conducts dialogue on preventive measures and efforts to improve the conditions for Jewish life, and prevent and combat antisemitism in Sweden. The task force will continue throughout the electoral period and focuses on three areas: educational initiatives, increasing the safety and security of Jews in Sweden and highlighting Jewish culture. In 2023, the theme of the working group is security. 

The task force consists of representatives of civil society, relevant government agencies and organisations, and secretaries from the Ministries of Employment, Finance, Justice, Culture, Health and Social Affairs, and Education and Research. It is chaired by the State Secretary to the Prime Minister.

