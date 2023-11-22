Central hub calls for investment from Intel, Marvell and Synopsys

VIETNAM, November 22 - ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city of Đà Nẵng has called for co-operation and investment programmes from Intel, Marvell Technology Group and Synopsys in building the city into a global semiconductor manufacturing centre.

After an investment promotion visit in the US last week, a source from the city’s leadership stressed that Đà Nẵng would offer the most favourable conditions for investors and businesses from the US working in semiconductor and AI technology.

Gilberto Vargas, vice president, general manager Datacenter & AI Sales and Marketing of Intel, said Việt Nam and Đà Nẵng were seen as attractive investment destinations with young labour forces.

He said Intel Products Việt Nam was one of the world’s four largest assembly and tester plants, and that Việt Nam had been listed in the Intel’s Digital Readiness Programme in the world that concentrated in the US, Germany, South Korea and Việt Nam (Việt Nam is the only developing country).

The world technology leader had been universalising AI in promoting the ‘Siliconomy’ in the world, he said.

The central city’s Party Secretary Nguyễn Văn Quảng said Đà Nẵng had been luring investors in semiconductors by emphasising potential human resources, information technology infrastructure and digitalisation, as well as administration reform.

Quảng offered an invitation to Intel’s leaders for detailed plans on co-operation development of AI for the future.

He also asked Intel to support Đà Nẵng in building the high-performance computer centre in the central city to serve semiconductor manufacturer and tester programmes in the coming years.

In working sessions with Marvell Technology Inc and Synopsys electronic design automation company, the Đà Nẵng city leader also called for expansion of operations in Đà Nẵng from the two technology businesses.

Marvell's Chief Administration and Legal Officer Mitch Gaynor said it had established two offices in HCM City with 300 employees, and the company would review opening the country’s third office in Đà Nẵng in the visit in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Synopsys is operating four offices in HCM City and Đà Nẵng with 500 engineers, and Synopsys had inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Đà Nẵng in human resource development in semiconductors.

Đà Nẵng also urged Synopsys to support partnership connections on integrated circuit design engineer certification in the near future.

Earlier, Đà Nẵng organised investment promotion programmes in Fukuyama and Hiroshima, Japan, and with investors from Silicon Valley in health care, hi-tech industries, Artificial Intelligence (AI), education, real estate and automation at Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and IT Park.

Universal Alloy Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of aircraft components for aerospace companies from the US, began manufacturing aircraft components at the Đà Nẵng Sunshine Aerospace. VNS