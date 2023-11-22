Hải Phòng speeds up cooperation with US port authority

VIETNAM, November 22 -

NEW YORK — The northern port city of Hải Phòng wished to accelerate cooperation with the US port to capitalise on each other’s strengths and make the city become a connection point with the rest of the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

The Secretary of the city's Party Committee Lê Tiến Châu delivered this statement during a working session with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) on November 20 as part of his trip to the US for the APEC Leaders’ Week.

During the event, Châu also briefed the potential and strengths of Hải Phòng City as a seaport hub in Việt Nam.

For her part, PANYNS Director Bethaan Rooney praised Hải Phòng’s advantages and potential, especially in logistics and maritime transport. She said the PANYNJ was willing to study opportunities to promote cooperation with the Vietnamese port city shortly.

The two sides discussed the study, construction, management and exploitation of airport, railway, logistics centre and shopping mall projects while sharing future development orientations.

The event also saw a Memorandum of Understanding inked between PANYNJ and Hải Phòng City and a group of Vietnamese and US investors, including Saigon Telecommunications & Technologies Corporation, Kinh Bắc City Development Holding Corporation and Energy Capital Vietnam.

Under the MoU, the sides will work together to study a project on building a complex of Tiên Lãng International Airport, Nam Đồ Sơn Port, a railway system, a logistics centre and Hải Phòng World Trade Centre.

Hải Phòng is striving to become a national logistics hub with large corporations that can compete with foreign businesses in providing high-quality seaport services.

Under its revised master plan on socio-economic development by 2023, the city has set a target of achieving an annual logistics services growth rate of 16-18 per cent until 2025 and 17 per cent by 2030.

Hải Phòng will also diversify its logistics services to increase the value of each ton of goods going through its ports.

By 2030, it plans to develop 17 specific services in the logistic services chain, including warehousing, loading and unloading, forwarding, transportation agents, customs clearance agents, and inland waterway services.

Over 160 million tonnes of goods were transported through seaports in Hải Phòng in 2022. The output of goods through the city's seaports is estimated to reach over 180 million tonnes by the end of this year. — VNS