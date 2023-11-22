Navis Pack & Ship Computer and Electronics Shipping Services Network Spans Across United States and Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- Navis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale & South Florida is proud to be part of the extensive Navis network, spanning across the United States and Canada. As a leading provider of specialized shipping and logistics solutions, Navis has gained worldwide recognition for its exceptional services in handling large, bulky, and valuable items. From shipping computers and electronics to furniture, artwork, and antiques, Navis has established itself as the go-to pack and ship partner for individuals, businesses, and organizations alike.
According to a recent market research report by the National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) and Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), third-party logistic (3PL) services for the big and bulky last-mile delivery market witnessed a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2017 to 2021. Moving forward, it is projected to maintain a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2025.
"At Navis, we understand the importance of proper packing and secure transportation of your big, bulky and valuable items," said Andy Ahrens, owner of Navis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale and South Florida. "Our comprehensive range of shipping services for heavy equipment, larger computer transports, and bulky electronics is designed to cater to the unique needs of consumers and businesses."
What sets Navis Pack & Ship apart from other shipping companies is its commitment to providing personalized and tailored solutions for each customer. Whether it's a valuable computer, bulky component, heavy printer, or an entire office setup, Navis works closely with its clients to understand their specific needs and create a customized shipping plan that ensures the safe and timely delivery of their items.
Why Choose Navis to Pack and Ship Computers, Electronics & Heavy Equipment?
- Custom crates and double wall corrugated containers for all types of electronics including flat-screen TV’s, amplifiers, sound systems, computers, components, commercial electronics and more.
- Specialized packing materials and techniques, including Foam-In-Place, custom cushioning and blocking & bracing to secure shipment of items. Special attention given to creating static-free packaging solutions.
- Experienced and trained professionals who understand the intricacies of handling and shipping computers, heavy equipment, and bulky electronics. The Navis team is knowledgeable about the specific requirements and precautions necessary to ensure the safe transportation of valuable electronics.
- Insurance coverage options provide peace of mind. While Navis takes every precaution to ensure the safe delivery of electronics, accidents can happen. Navis insurance coverage options help protect their customer's investment in case of any unforeseen events.
- International shipping services for electronics. Whether shipping electronics across the country or across the globe, Navis Pack & Ship has the expertise and resources to handle international shipping with efficiency and care.
- Tracking and monitoring services to keep customers informed. Navis understands residents and businesses want to stay updated on the status of their shipment. With the Navis tracking and monitoring services, their customers can easily keep track of their electronics and know exactly when they will arrive at their destination.
- Competitive pricing and cost-effective solutions. Navis offers competitive pricing for our packing and shipping services, ensuring customers get the best value for their money. Navis Pack & Ship’s cost-effective solutions help their customers save on shipping expenses without compromising on the quality of service.
- Environmentally friendly packing materials and practices. Navis is committed to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. That's why Navis uses eco-friendly packing materials whenever possible and promotes environmentally conscious practices throughout our operations.
- Exceptional customer service and support. Navis Pack & Ship’s dedicated customer service teams are always available to assist customers with any questions or concerns. Navis professionals strive to provide exceptional service and ensure complete satisfaction throughout the packing and shipping process.
Navis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale & South Florida goes above and beyond to provide the highest level of care and security when packing and transporting electronics, ensuring items reach their destination safely and in pristine condition.
About Navis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Navis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is an independently owned and operated business in the expanding Navis network. Navis is the premiere provider of packing and shipping services for difficult-to- ship items in North America. The proprietors of this location - Andy & Wendy Ahrens - are fully certified under Navis' stringent training and operating requirements for packing, shipping, pickup and delivery of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable goods.
CONTACT: Call or the visit Navis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale, Florida website to learn more about their local, national, and international packing and shipping services.
Sources:
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (2022,December 28). Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States will be a High-Growth 3PL Segment [Press release]. https://www.3plogistics.com/big_and_bulky_last-mile_delivery_in_the_us/
Andy & Wendy Ahrens
