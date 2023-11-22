Ashtabula County Prosecutor, secures major conviction in child rape case, sentenced to minimum of four life sentences
David DuBois
Major conviction secured in child rape case, minimum of 4 life sentences
The victim now 16 was brave in telling her story.”JEFFERSON, OH, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jefferson OH: Recently, the Office of Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney, Colleen M. O’Toole with the assistance of Prosecutors, Christopher R. Fortunato and Matthew J. Hebebrand secured a major conviction in seven (7) count indictment in Case No. 2022 CR 00306, Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas, Jefferson, Ohio against David DuBois.
— Colleen M. O'TOole
DuBois was convicted of six (6) counts of rape, and one (1) count of disseminating obscenity to a minor.
“The victim now 16 was brave in telling her story,” said Prosecutor Colleen M. O’Toole.
The jury heard testimony for three (3) days, and deliberated for close to a full day. DuBois was found guilty on all four (4) rape counts, each count of rape carrying a life sentence due to the victim being under thirteen at the time of the rape. DuBois will spend a minimum of four (4) life sentences in prison. The other two (2) counts of rape carry 11 to 16.5 years in prison.
O’Toole is committed to prosecuting cases to the fullest extent of the law. This case is a major victory.
Ashtabula County is safer with someone such as DuBois off the street. Severe punishment is in order for sexual offenders.
The county Prosecutor’s Office is dedicating to supporting victims of violence and sexual assault.
Colleen O'Toole
Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office
+1 4405763662
email us here