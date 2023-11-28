Submit Release
Two Female Tech Founders Sign-on The Beverly Hills Estates to Modernize Real Estate Transactions Via New PASCAL App

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The narrative of proptech innovation unfolds through the efforts of Alexia Assouline and Natalie McMullen, two visionary women from diverse backgrounds, as they introduce the Pascal app, their pioneering transaction solution for the real estate industry.

The idea for Pascal surfaced over dinner when Alexia received constant updates on a closing deal via her buzzing phone. At that moment, both women pondered ways to simplify home transactions, centralize communication, and elevate customer service for agents and clients.

Thus, Pascal was conceived—an app meticulously designed to streamline real estate dealings, minimize errors, and support all parties involved. After a year and a half of development, Pascal was approved for download, achieving record-breaking initial downloads and continuous daily user growth across three key states.

Hailing from Paris, Alexia relocated to Los Angeles when she was just 11 years old. Transitioning from her studies in Hotel Management at California Polytechnic University, she shifted her career path toward Real Estate. Commencing at Hilton & Hyland, she subsequently transitioned to Carolwood Estates and presently contributes her expertise at The Beverly Hills Estates.

Natalie embarked on her path in Salt Lake City, pursuing Computer Science studies at The University of Utah. Her tech trajectory guided her to manage engineering teams focusing on cybersecurity, AI, and data analytics. Driven by a passion for integrating technology into sectors lacking in technological advancements, she strives for enhancements.

Driven by their aligned values and app-centered ambition, Alexia and Natalie formed a strategic partnership. Alexia, employing her agent finesse, cold-called The Beverly Hills Estates, securing a meeting with renowned real estate power-couple: Founders Branden & Rayni Williams, known as The Williams & Williams Estates Group. Specializing in high-end real estate, the brokerage boasts sales exceeding $13.5 billion, serving clients from A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez
and Angelina Jolie to politicians.

“We want every real estate agent in America using this app for their transactions,” Branden stated.

Alexia perceives this partnership as a fusion of invaluable passion and experience as Branden and Rayni strive for rapid scaling while enriching customer experiences, fostering genuine loyalty. Rayni is confident that Pascal will eradicate potential human errors in the real estate industry, revolutionizing efficiency, communication, and support throughout transactions for both agents and clients.

Pascal is a groundbreaking real estate application designed to streamline transactions, eliminate errors, and enhance the overall customer experience. Founded by visionary entrepreneurs Alexia Assouline and Natalie McMullen, Pascal is set to revolutionize the real estate industry.

For more information and to experience the Pascal revolution visit https://smartpascal.com or download the app today on the app store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pascal-real-estate/id6447539451

