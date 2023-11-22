Sandalwood Advisors Invited to Attend Morgan Stanley Singapore Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global investors and corporations gathered in Singapore for Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Asia-Pacific Summit on Nov 15-16. 700 C-level executives from 380+ leading companies and 1,500 top-tier global investors discussed wide range of topics from geopolitical development to AI. One of the key themes of the summit was China’s economy and consumption trends, which Sandalwood Advisors' Head of Asia Research, David Kim, was invited to speak on.
David showcased Sandalwood data on key trends in China, both offline and online during 11.11 promotions. He delved into brand competition landscape highlighting names like Lululemon, Fila, Chanel, Proya, Giant Biogene, Samsonite, Xpeng, Nikon, Sanrio, Apple, Huawei, and more. He also touched on overall sector trends like retail, restaurant, housing, hotel, luxury, travel, and job market, and pointed out several indicators to watch out for positive signals.
Sandalwood Advisors is one of the first data driven market research firm in Asia. It provides actionable insights on the Asian market, covering over 400 industries and 2,000 brands. Its high-quality data services have gained the trust of top 100 global institutional investors, and respectable multinational corporations all over the world. For more information, please visit www.sandalwoodadvisors.com.
Tony Ho
