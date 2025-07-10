Sandalwood Advisors 10th Anniversary: Insights to Dreams, Pioneering a Decade

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 4, 2025, Sandalwood Advisors held its 10th anniversary celebration, titled " Insights to Dreams, Pioneering a Decade," in Changsha. Over 100 members from Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, and other regions gathered to reflect on the past decade and look forward to a new chapter. For Sandalwood , these ten years have been a time of seizing opportunities, forging ahead, and are truly memorable.The Birth and Opportunity: From "Insight" to "Demand"In 2015, China internet experienced rapid growth, and the vast accumulation of data brought enormous opportunities. Alan Shen, the founder of Sandalwood, along with Tony Ho and Agnes Xu, founded Sandalwood in Hong Kong, driven by their keen insight into the big data industry. At that time, most big data companies still relied on field research, a method that, due to long data collection cycles and limited sample sizes, could no longer meet the demands for timeliness and scope in the big data era. Sandalwood, with its profound understanding of data and forward-looking market judgment, launched its first big data product in 2015. This product was known for its timely data updates, large sample size, and high data correlation, quickly gained its first major investment client and garnered increasing interest from investment firms in the following years.From 2016 to 2025, Sandalwood expanded with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, officially starting its global data insight services for investment institutions. By 2025, more than half of the top 20 global funds has already become Sandalwood clients. Clients praised: "This is the most 'Asia market-savvy' data tool we've encountered. Over the past six years, we've extensively used alternative data in our investment processes, and Sandalwood, with its resource integration capability, data accuracy, and flexibility, has always been our preferred data provider for Asia. Over the years, the collaboration with Tony and his team has been highly professional, friendly, and commercially valuable. Our data usage has grown every year."Technological Advancement and Building a Moat: Breaking Through Key PointsWith the rapid development of the business and the ever-changing Chinese market, Sandalwood recognized the importance of establishing a local presence. In 2017, the company set up a data platform center in Changsha, continuously enhancing its product innovation capabilities.From 2017 to 2021, the market continued to grow, and market demand became more diverse. To maintain its leading advantage in databases based on unique data sources, Sandalwood identified the need to build a faster, broader, and more accurate database.In 2021, Jason Yin, the current Chief Technology Officer of Sandalwood, joined the company and later led a critical technological transformation from big data products to standardized big data. This transformation enabled Sandalwood to maintain an astonishing pace of updating over 400 new data products annually, continuously consolidating its data advantage in Asia and globally. By now, Sandalwood has covered massive data resources for over 100,000 brands and 400+ segmented industries worldwide.Business Expansion and Horizontal Breakthrough: Courage to Move from "Institutional Investors" to Corporate Clients"As the business continued to grow, the market also evolved. The influx of more competitors intensified the competition while simultaneously expanding the industry landscape, broadening Sandalwood’s vision. In 2021, the appointment of Kyle Sun as the CEO for the corporate side allowed the management team to keenly seize new opportunities—breaking through the investment field and expanding into the broader brand and corporate service market.Shifting focus from investment to corporate services, Sandalwood chose to serve clients by creating data products with unique value. The company is dedicated to developing products with significant advantages in both the breadth of data coverage and the depth of analysis, particularly in deeply analyzing and mining data to provide market insight services to clients.Since 2021, Sandalwood has continuously invested in the development of new data products and data iteration technologies. In 2023, the company officially launched its first core product for the corporate side—Sandalwood Pulse, a global monthly retail monitoring service for the e-commerce market. This product, with its comprehensive global monitoring system and deep insights based on data, has received unanimous praise from industry-leading companies. Currently, more than half of the top companies in the consumer electronics industry have adopted Sandalwood’s in-depth data and market insight services.Looking Ahead to the Next DecadeAs we reflect on the present, Sandalwood's 10th anniversary is not just a summary of the past, but the starting point for the future. In the next decade:• Embrace AI, Lead Data Technology: AI will drive a qualitative leap in data processing capabilities, deepening applications in core areas such as automated analysis and intelligent forecasting, continuously expanding our technological leadership.• Maintain Mission, Set New Standards: We will continue to focus on high-quality data collection, productized business thinking, and data-driven insights, becoming the new benchmark in China's consumer data insight industry. With the mission of discovering true knowledge from the vast sea of data, we will deepen our work in both the investment and corporate sectors.• Client First, Service-Oriented: Upholding the "client-first" philosophy, we will continue to improve our core competitiveness through faster response times, more efficient solutions, and an exceptional service experience.A new journey has begun, and the road ahead is full of promise. Sandalwood will continue to build on professionalism, data-driven insights, and trust as its foundation—bravely moving forward to embrace the next exciting decade!

