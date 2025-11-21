Sandalwood Advisors Invited to Attend Morgan Stanley’s 24th Asia-Pacific Summit in Singapore

2025 David Kim, was invited to speak on.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 20–21, 2025, Morgan Stanley successfully held its 24th Asia-Pacific Summit in Singapore. As one of the most influential investment gatherings in the Asia-Pacific region, this year’s summit brought together over 700 CEOs and senior executives from more than 400 leading global companies, as well as upwards of 1,500 institutional investors. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on key topics including macroeconomics, geopolitics, technological innovation, consumption trends, and sustainable development.During the highly anticipated session on the “New Landscape of China’s Consumer Market,” David Kim, Head of Asia Research at Sandalwood Advisors , was invited to deliver a keynote speech. Leveraging Sandalwood ’s proprietary high-frequency online and offline consumption database, he systematically outlined the structural shifts and brand competition dynamics currently shaping China’s consumer market.In his presentation, David Kim highlighted a “Winning Brands” map among Chinese consumers. Through detailed sales data and market share analysis, he revealed the growth logic of brands across different categories. Case studies included Moncler, Maogeping, Laopu Gold, which has shown remarkable performance. Additionally, he analyzed the latest data findings for key names such as Beike, Boss Zhipin, On, LULU, etc.Beyond brand competition, David Kim also provided insights into the different consumer sectors’ latest trends, such as retail, dining, travel, hotels, and luxury goods.Sandalwood Advisors, as a leading data-driven market research firm in Asia, is dedicated to providing actionable insights on the Asian consumer and internet sectors. Its high-quality data analytics services have earned the sustained trust of top global institutional investors and numerous multinational corporations.For more information, please visit www.sandalwoodadvisors.com

