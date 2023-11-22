Crovetti Orthopaedics Now Adjacent to Summerlin with Queensridge Surgery Center and Queensridge Surgical Recovery Suites
Long-awaited Crovetti outpatient orthopaedic surgery and recovery services open on west side of Las Vegas valley in first-of-its kind facility in the area.
With over 20 years serving the Henderson community so well, we're now able to share all of our physicians and services with residents in and around Summerlin on the other side of the Las Vegas valley.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine announces the grand opening of its second cutting-edge location in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring the new Queensridge Surgery Center and Queensridge Surgical Recovery Suites. Both facilities are nestled within the state-of-the-art Queensridge Medical Center. With this expansion, Crovetti Ortho brings its signature excellence in advanced orthopaedic care adjacent to Summerlin and the thriving west Las Vegas community.
— Dr. Michael Crovetti
This expansion represents a major leap in orthopaedic healthcare, providing a comprehensive 'one-stop-shop' for patients. Crovetti Orthopaedics offers 10 exam rooms, two procedure rooms, and a digital imaging center. The Queensridge Surgery Center offers four state-of-the-art operating rooms and a Cardiac Catheterization Lab. Meanwhile, the Queensridge Surgical Recovery Suites offer 10 post-surgery recovery suites along with a fitness facility.
Dr. Michael Crovetti shares his thoughts behind this first-of-its-kind facility in the area, "What this expansion is truly about is the excitement that Crovetti Ortho is bringing to Summerlin and the surrounding area on the west side of town. With over 20 years of serving the Henderson community so well, we're now able to share all of our physicians and services with Summerlin residents on the other side of the valley."
He continues, "At this new location, we will continue to provide and improve upon the overall experience of 'Getting You Back in Your Game!' – that has always been our primary goal. But we're also raising our own game by expanding the range of medical specialties and outpatient surgical procedures that will be offered, and doing it in a way that has allowed us to bring on board some of the best medical providers in orthopaedic medicine to participate."
In anticipation of the new location's opening, Dr. Crovetti assembled a diverse staff of highly skilled medical professionals, each contributing a unique specialty to enhance the facility's offerings. They include specialists in Hip, Knee and Shoulder replacement, foot and ankle orthopaedics, pediatric orthopaedics, chiropractic care, pain management, and shoulder and elbow reconstruction with advanced arthroscopic techniques - as well as general sports medicine. These dedicated professionals further solidify Crovetti Ortho’s Queensridge location as the future of orthopaedic healthcare, providing world-class care and incomparable convenience.
Patients of Crovetti Orthopaedics are delighted with the new facility, with one patient exclaiming, "You don't know how long we've waited for this to come to our neighborhood. We finally have a 'full-service' facility - with all these resources available in one place."
With a vision to create an unparalleled facility, Dr. Crovetti has succeeded in offering an array of services that ensure patients receive comprehensive care all under one roof. Queensridge Medical Center, spanning an impressive 71,000 square feet, is a testament to the future of orthopaedic care, combining cutting-edge surgical facilities with a wide range of complementary medical services. The building also houses other essential medical offices, including Physical Therapy, Primary Care, Radiology, Cardiology, and more, setting a new standard for patient convenience.
About Crovetti Orthopaedics
Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has been a trusted provider of orthopedic services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury, contact Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290, and let us assist you in "Getting you back in your game!" Visit either of our locations: In Henderson, NV at 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, or our Queensridge location at 851 S Rampart Blvd. Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.
