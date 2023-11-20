Submit Release
Andrei Belousov arrives in Beijing for the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation

Andrei Belousov arrives in Beijing for the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation

20 November 2023

20 November 2023

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia heads the Russian delegation of the intergovernmental commission.

The 10th meeting of the commission focused on the current state of projects and prospects for further cooperation in the investment and industrial spheres. The aim is to implement the instructions reached at the highest level.

The Russian delegation includes representatives from the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, VEB.RF, Russian Direct Investment Fund, the regions, and the heads of companies and business associations.

The commission was established in 2014 at the initiative of the leaders of Russia and China. The main objective is to facilitate the implementation of investment projects in non-energy sectors and reduce administrative and trade barriers between the two countries.

