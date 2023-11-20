RUSSIA, November 20 - Andrei Belousov arrives in Beijing for the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation
20 November 2023
Andrei Belousov arrives in Beijing for the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation
20 November 2023
Andrei Belousov arrives in Beijing for the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation
First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia heads
the Russian delegation of the intergovernmental commission.
The 10th meeting of the commission focused on the current
state of projects and prospects for further cooperation in the investment and industrial spheres. The aim is to implement the instructions reached at the highest level.
The Russian delegation includes representatives from the Russian
Ministry of Economic Development, Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade,
VEB.RF, Russian Direct Investment Fund, the regions, and the heads of companies
and business associations.
The commission was established in 2014 at the initiative of the leaders
of Russia and China. The main
objective is to facilitate the implementation of investment projects in non-energy sectors and reduce administrative and trade barriers between the two
countries.
You just read:
Andrei Belousov arrives in Beijing for the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.