Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

RUSSIA, November 21 - The meeting took place as part of the official visit by the President of Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Russian Federation.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Mr Rahmon, I am sincerely delighted to see you again. Welcome to the Government House of the Russian Federation.

It is with deep warmth that I recollect my conversation with you in March, during my visit to Dushanbe. I would like to use this opportunity to ask you to extend my best wishes to my colleague, the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Mr Kohir Rasulzoda, and Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament, the Mayor of Dushanbe, Mr Rustam Emomali.

You attended talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin earlier today. We at the Government will make every effort to ensure prompt implementation of every agreement reached at the highest level.

We earnestly treasure the friendly partnership and allied relations that bind Russia and Tajikistan, which are underpinned by the principles of friendship, neighbourliness and mutual respect. We attach priority to deepening our practical cooperation. Russia is among Tajikistan’s leading foreign economic partners. In January to September, mutual trade between our countries exceeded 90 billion roubles, or 10 billion Tajik Somoni.

Mutual investment is also on the rise, with Russian capital investment in the economy of Tajikistan already exceeding 148 billion roubles. The business forum held in Dushanbe in March helped spur cooperation.

Russian businesses are interested in promoting new joint projects in energy, industry, tourism, agriculture and other areas. Our intergovernmental commission is addressing intergovernmental issues. The Russian co-chair is Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

More to be posted soon…