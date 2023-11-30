Tango in Buenos Aires: A Group Tango Holiday to Remember
Experience the authentic Passion and Beauty of tango culture in Buenos Aires with Argentina Tango
What worries? I am just here to dance!! Tango is one of the greatest wonders of Argentina”BUENOS AIRES, CABA, ARGENTINA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argentina Tango, the leading tango school in Argentina, invites tango lovers and enthusiasts to join their group tango holiday in Buenos Aires, the birthplace of tango. The holiday package includes accommodation, daily tango classes, milonga outings, city tours, and cultural activities for 7 or 10 days. Learn from the best tango instructors in the world•
— Albeta Pajesz
Argentina Tango has a team of professional and experienced tango instructors who will teach the techniques, styles, and secrets of tango. The participants will have the opportunity to learn from different instructors and choose the level and intensity of the classes according to their preference and skill. They will also have a personal tango partner who will accompany them to the classes and the milongas, and help them practice and improve their skills.
Dance Tango in the most iconic venues in the city
Buenos Aires is the home of tango, and there is no better place to experience the authentic and vibrant tango scene than in the milongas, the traditional tango clubs where locals and visitors dance and socialize. The participants will have the chance to visit some of the most famous and historic milongas in the city, such as Parakultural, La Viruta, and El Beso, and dance with local and international tango dancers. They will also witness live tango performances by professional dancers and musicians, and enjoy the atmosphere and music of tango.
Explore the city’s rich history and culture
Buenos Aires is a beautiful and cosmopolitan city that offers a lot of attractions and activities for visitors. The participants will have the opportunity to explore the city’s landmarks, such as the Plaza de Mayo, the Casa Rosada, the Obelisco, and the Recoleta Cemetery. They will also discover the culture and history of tango in the neighborhoods where it originated, such as La Boca, San Telmo, and Abasto, and visit the museums and monuments dedicated to tango legends, such as Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla, and Anibal Troilo. • They will also indulge in the delicious and diverse Argentine cuisine, such as the famous steak, empanadas, pizza, and wine, and try some of the local specialties, such as mate, alfajores, and dulce de leche.
Make new friends from all over the world who share the same love for tango
One of the best things about joining a group tango holiday is that the participants will meet and interact with people from different countries and backgrounds who share the same passion and interest for tango. They will have the opportunity to make new friends, exchange experiences, and learn from each other in a friendly and supportive environment. They will also have fun and memorable moments with their group, such as going to a tango show, taking a boat ride on the Tigre Delta, or having a barbecue at a ranch.
Book a group tango holiday today and get ready to dance, learn, and fall in love with tango in Buenos Aires
This is an opportunity to experience the passion and beauty of tango in the heart of Buenos Aires. To book a group tango holiday, visit the website of Argentina Tango www.argentinatango.com, or contact them by email at info@argentinatango.com. • Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates and information.
Attention: Agency & Tango Tour Group Leaders: Book a Group Tango Holiday in Buenos Aires with Argentina Tango
Argentina Tango offers a unique and memorable experience for groups/clients/friends who love tango. • They provide a holiday package that combines tango lessons, milongas, cultural tours, and more in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires. • They have competitive prices, flexible dates, and customized itineraries to suit the needs and preferences of different groups. They offer various options, such as: The duration of the stay, The level and intensity of the tango classes, The type and location of the accommodation, The number and variety of the milonga outings, The number and theme of the cultural tours, The optional activities and excursions to add.
Agency & Tour group leaders who book with Argentina Tango will also receive a special rates and discounts and complimentary tango activity for themselves, such as a private lesson, a show ticket, or a milonga pass etc. This is an opportunity to offer a unique and unforgettable tango holiday in Buenos Aires. To contact Argentina Tango, visit their website www.argentinatango.com, or email them at info@argentinatango.com. They will take care of everything for the group. The group will have the time of their lives dancing, learning, and enjoying tango in the heart of Buenos Aires.
About Argentina Tango: Argentina Tango is a company that specializes in providing tango tours and experiences in Argentina. Founded in 2002 by a native Argentinean and passionate tango dancer, Argentina Tango has been serving thousands of customers from all over the world who want to learn and enjoy tango in its original form. Argentina Tango offers various services, such as private lessons, group classes, milonga outings, shows, workshops, and more. Argentina Tango’s mission is to share the culture and passion of tango with everyone who wants to discover it.
Carlos Dumas
www.ArgentinaTango.com
info@argentinatango.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other