FloridaCommerce Announces 30-Day Public Comment Period for Florida’s BEAD Initial Proposal Volume II to Access More Than $1.16 Billion in Broadband Funding
~ The 30-day Public Comment Period is from November 22 to December 22 ~
In 2023, the state of Florida was allocated more than $1.16 billion through the federal BEAD program to facilitate the expansion of broadband Internet and service access across the state. Prior to launching the full program in 2024, Florida must first develop an initial proposal to be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) by December 27, 2023. Florida’s initial proposal will be submitted through two volumes:
Volume I addresses four BEAD requirements, including FloridaCommerce’s plan for the challenge process, identifying existing broadband funding, listing unserved and underserved locations throughout the state, and defining Community Anchor Institutions. Public comments on Volume I can be submitted through Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.
Volume II addresses the remaining initial proposal requirements, including a description of the BEAD application process, non-deployment activities, and workforce initiatives. Public comments on Volume II can be submitted through Friday, December 22 2023, at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.
The Office of Broadband will host a webinar to provide the opportunity for public input on the BEAD Initial Proposal for Volumes I and II on Wednesday, December 7, 2023, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Register to attend the webinar here.
Community members are encouraged to submit their comments via email to Broadband@Commerce.fl.gov or by mail to:
FloridaCommerce
Office of Broadband
The Caldwell Building
107 East Madison Street, MSC-400
Tallahassee, FL 32399