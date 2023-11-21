Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,054 in the last 365 days.

FloridaCommerce Announces 30-Day Public Comment Period for Florida’s BEAD Initial Proposal Volume II to Access More Than $1.16 Billion in Broadband Funding

FloridaCommerce Announces 30-Day Public Comment Period for Florida’s BEAD Initial Proposal Volume II to Access More Than $1.16 Billion in Broadband Funding
~ The 30-day Public Comment Period is from November 22 to December 22  ~   

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FloridaCommerce announces the 30-day public comment period for the State of Florida’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Initial Proposal Volume II. This is the second stage of the BEAD proposal, following the announcement of the public comment period for Volume I. The 30-Day public comment period begins tomorrow, Wednesday, November 22, 2023, and ends on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time. Florida’s Initial Proposal Volume II is part of Florida’s plan to operationalize more than $1.16 billion in BEAD funding and it is available for review at FloridaJobs.org/Broadband.

In 2023, the state of Florida was allocated more than $1.16 billion through the federal BEAD program to facilitate the expansion of broadband Internet and service access across the state. Prior to launching the full program in 2024, Florida must first develop an initial proposal to be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) by December 27, 2023. Florida’s initial proposal will be submitted through two volumes:

Volume I addresses four BEAD requirements, including FloridaCommerce’s plan for the challenge process, identifying existing broadband funding, listing unserved and underserved locations throughout the state, and defining Community Anchor Institutions. Public comments on Volume I can be submitted through Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.

Volume II addresses the remaining initial proposal requirements, including a description of the BEAD application process, non-deployment activities, and workforce initiatives. Public comments on Volume II can be submitted through Friday, December 22 2023, at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.

The Office of Broadband will host a webinar to provide the opportunity for public input on the BEAD Initial Proposal for Volumes I and II on Wednesday, December 7, 2023, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Register to attend the webinar here.

Community members are encouraged to submit their comments via email to Broadband@Commerce.fl.gov or by mail to:

FloridaCommerce
Office of Broadband
The Caldwell Building
107 East Madison Street, MSC-400
Tallahassee, FL 32399

You just read:

FloridaCommerce Announces 30-Day Public Comment Period for Florida’s BEAD Initial Proposal Volume II to Access More Than $1.16 Billion in Broadband Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more