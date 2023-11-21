FEMA Announces Vanguard Executive Crisis Leaders Fellowship Program for Top Emergency Managers

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that the agency has a new opportunity for emergency managers to apply to the 2024 class of the Vanguard Executive Crisis Leaders Fellowship. The fellowship is for executive-level leaders to explore conceptual frameworks in crisis leadership and address disruptive changes in emergency management.

The Vanguard Fellowship, launched in January 2022, brings together 25 executive leaders from federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, academic, philanthropic, non-profit and private sector entities for two week-long engagements to collaborate on new and emerging challenges facing crisis leaders. This is the program's sixth class.

“Emergency management is a team sport and emergency managers rely on our networks to solve complex problems, respond quickly and support the needs of survivors and communities,” said Administrator Criswell. “The Vanguard Fellowship brings together the brightest minds in the field to share experiences, understand different perspectives, foster thought leadership and build connections needed to tackle the challenges of disaster preparedness, response and recovery. I encourage all emergency managers to apply to be part of our 2024 cohorts.”

Throughout the two-week fellowship, participants meet with influential experts both within and outside of emergency management to hear their crisis leadership stories and lessons learned, and to discuss and assess the challenges ahead. Through sharing their own stories and an examination of the challenges they each face, fellows form a lasting, meaningful network and forge supportive bonds with alumni that become a resource as they face evolving challenges into the future.

Vanguard Executive Crisis Leaders Fellowship applications are accepted on a rolling basis. To be considered for the 2024 cohort, applications must be received by Dec.15, 2023.

To ensure a diversity of participation, the program takes a hybrid approach to filling each cohort, accepting self-nominations, alumni recommendations and direct recruitment of proven crisis leaders. Applications are evaluated on the depth and breadth of direct experience leading through a crisis from an executive-level emergency management position. Read additional information about the program and application requirements.