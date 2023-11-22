The CEO Views Profiles Exiger COO Eli Cherkasky

Eli Cheraksky, COO at Exiger

Leading AI Supply Chain Company Named Top 10 Admired Companies to Watch

At Exiger, we put our customers first.” — Eli Cherkasky

WASHINGTON , D.C. , UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, announced today that Exiger was named one of The CEO View’s 2023 Top 10 Admired Companies to Watch. The magazine sat down with Chief Operating Officer Eli Cherkasky to discuss how Exiger is deploying strategies and technologies to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed.

“Cherkasky, COO, is a key member of Exiger’s executive team,” writes The CEO Views. “His extensive experience and expertise as a business operator propelled the organization’s ability to scale and grow.”

“At Exiger, we put our customers first,” said Cherkasky. “And when we look at supply chain and third-party risk management through the lens of our customers’ day-to-day pain points and mandates, the priorities become very clear. Procurement, supply chain, security and compliance stakeholders are overwhelmed by the complexity of the current risk landscape. They need to make sound decisions often in near-real time and the consequences of getting those decisions wrong has never been higher."

“This challenge,” Cherkasky explains, “was the inspiration behind the creation and launch of 1Exiger. The UX is designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of experience or expertise. It enables more collaborative decision-making environments.”

The CEO Views is a leading media platform that celebrates the innovation and empowerment of entrepreneurship by spotlighting CEOs and other business executives.

Read the complete interview here.