Exiger’s Eli Cherkasky Releases Best Practices for UX Redesigns

Following Successful Launch of 1Exiger, COO Offers Roadmap for Companies Embarking on UX Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eli Cherkasky, Chief Operating Officer of Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, today released best practices for corporate UX redesigns. The guidance follows the successful launch of 1Exiger this September – Exiger’s comprehensive, new supply chain platform and UX.

“Whether you’re a B2B or B2C company, your user experience is absolutely critical to the success of your business,” said Cherkasky. “70% of business leaders see UX as a key competitive differentiator and 94% of first impressions are informed by the design of your brand and your brand experience.”

Cherkasky played a key role in Exiger’s multimillion-dollar investment and design effort. He offers simple steps for executives embarking on similar UX projects, such as identifying the problem businesses are trying to solve for, treating the project as a long-term investment, being realistic about timelines, budgeting resources effectively and inviting the end user into the process.

“The payoff for a successful UX redesign is high but it can be challenging to realize that opportunity,” said Cherkasky. “COOs can play a central role in unlocking the full potential of a successful UX overhaul. Chief Technology Officers or Chief Product Officers may own the technical components, but it’s the job of the COO to drive the project across the finish line.”

Read the complete best practices here.

