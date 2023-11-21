ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $28 Million to Expand Florida Semiconductor and Chip Manufacturing Industries



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $28 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to expand semiconductor manufacturing and chip manufacturing through five workforce development projects. These awards are part of a cutting-edge workforce development initiative announced by Governor DeSantis to dedicate at least $25 million to support the semiconductor industry through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. Across the state, these funds will create high-demand, high-wage jobs for Floridians and strengthen local talent pipelines for businesses. Florida is already #5 in the US for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and #3 in the nation for semiconductor establishments. These investments will help Florida continue to grow its semiconductor industry.

“Today’s awards will expand Florida’s manufacturing industry and provide high quality jobs for Floridians,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “In Florida, we are laying the groundwork for a strong economic future by investing in growing, high-demand industries that offer high-wage jobs for our residents.”

“Less than two months ago Governor DeSantis called for Job Growth Grant Fund applications to strengthen Florida’s semiconductor manufacturing industry and to enhance its workforce — our partners in economic development and workforce education around the state responded overwhelmingly,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Today's awards provide more education options for the learner's benefit and ensure that crucial industries have qualified and eager candidates interested in working in their field.”

Announced in September 2023, this cutting-edge workforce development initiative dedicates $50 million in funds through FloridaCommerce and the Florida Department of Education to projects and workforce education opportunities that support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, and research and development within the military, defense and space industries.

The following entities will receive an award through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund:

Osceola County, NeoCity ($17,500,000) – to construct a multi-use semiconductor lab facility within NeoCity. The completion of this project will stimulate high-tech business start-ups and the manufacturing of semiconductors by providing companies with affordable lab space.

Valencia College ($4,170,000) – to expand Valencia College’s Robotics and Semiconductor Technician program.

Santa Fe College ($3,000,000) – to design and develop a new associate degree in engineering technology with a specialization in Advanced Manufacturing.

Lake Technical College ($1,860,500) – to expand Lake Technical College’s semiconductor program and create a new advanced manufacturing program.

Eastern Florida State College ($1,550,000) – to establish Eastern Florida State College’s Center for Innovative Technology Education to train students in robotics and simulation technician skills to design, operate, test and repair robotics systems.

Since 2019, $180 million has been awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund, making strategic investments in programs that build stronger communities and support workforce training across the state. The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.

###