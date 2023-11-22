Leading Holistic Mental Health Expert Emma Ruiz Brings Healing Experience to Luxurious Setting in Portugal
Discover Your True Self and Unlock Holistic Wellbeing in the Heart of Portugal.LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emma Ruiz, a holistic transformational mental health expert, who serves clients globally online, proudly announces "Thrive: A Transformational Retreat." Hosted in the serene Quinta Carvalhas in Portugal, this exclusive 7-day luxury experience, March 3 - 10, 2024, is a journey of profound self-discovery, healing, and personal growth.
Emma Ruiz designed this retreat with her wealth of experience in holistic mental health. She says, "True health is holistic. It encompasses mind, body, energy, and spirit. At this retreat, we focus on the inner work necessary to thrive, offering a sanctuary for those ready to invest in their journey to becoming limitless souls."
Participants will engage in a holistic healing experience, including 20 hours of Gestalt group sessions, horse interactions, and an Art Therapy workshop. These sessions offer transformative techniques to shift negative inner dialogues, reconnect with one’s inner child and align life with core values.
Art Therapy & Horse Interactions
The retreat features a unique “Art Expression Workshop,” where attendees tap into their creativity, explore new parts of themselves and connect with the joy of their inner child. In the horse interactions session, horses act as mirrors, reflecting participants' energy and intentions. These sessions provide a fresh perspective on life's questions and challenges. The "Tuning into Energy with Horses" experience further deepens this connection, offering insight into interpersonal dynamics.
Transformational Benefits
Attendees will undergo a transformative journey, starting from feelings of stress, anxiety, and overwhelm, to reaching a state of alignment, peace and self-connection. This journey includes learning to question and transform negative thoughts, gaining self-support, setting boundaries, and understanding the healing energy of horses. The retreat promises a renewed connection to joy, creativity, and overall well-being.
Luxurious Amenities & Soulful Experiences
The retreat includes luxurious accommodations with en suite facilities, soulful vegetarian/vegan meals, mostly from the Quinta’s own garden, and the calming beauty of the Quinta Carvalhas’ grounds.
Register Now
Registration is open until December 15, 2023. There’s a Black Friday special until Tuesday, November 28th. For more information and to secure a spot in this life-altering retreat, please visit https://gestalttherapyinbarcelona.com/transformational-retreats.
About Emma Ruiz
Barcelona native Emma Ruiz is a Gestalt therapist and an advocate for holistic mental health. Her signature “Emma Ruiz Method” approach to therapy is rooted in compassion, acceptance and living in the present. Emma's mission is to guide participants through a journey of self-discovery and empowerment by shedding old layers to reveal and amplify their inherent magnificence as limitless souls. Emma currently resides in Portugal, proudly serving clients globally.
Photography Credit:
Photo courtesy of Emma Ruiz Therapy
Emma Ruiz
gestalttherapyinbarcelona.com
