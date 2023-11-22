Dr. John Martin Joins InformAI as Strategic Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- InformAI, Inc., a digital healthcare company based in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, is pleased to announce that Dr. John Martin has joined the company as a strategic advisor to support product and market strategy.
Dr. Martin is the Chief Medical Officer for the technology-enabled software company Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY), maker of the innovative Butterfly IQ device, an AI-enabled single-probe whole-body handheld ultrasound. Dr. Martin is a board-certified vascular surgeon, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an assistant professor at the University of Maryland. He also has an MBA from the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins University, and served in the US Air Force for 7 years. He has held multiple positions throughout his career including Chief of Vascular at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Martin is the founder and President of the Heart Health Foundation and the award-winning Dare to CARE Program, a free cardiovascular screening and education program.
“As an inventor and vascular surgeon, Dr Martin brings extensive experience that is very meaningful to our team as we develop our imaging and surgical AI applications,” said InformAI CEO, Jim Havelka. Dr. Martin has made ultrasound technology universally accessible and affordable, and as a company, InformAI can gain great insight from those endeavors. Butterfly IQ provides a faster diagnosis, leading to faster treatment – a concept central to the AI-enabled devices InformAI is developing. “Imaging is so powerful within a clinical setting, and with this novel imaging device, Martin’s team has transformed healthcare everywhere,” says Havelka. InformAI is honored to have Dr. Martin advise us along these same pathways.”
About InformAI
InformAI is a VC-backed AI healthtech company that builds proprietary platforms for medical image disease detection and patient outcome/surgical risk prediction. The company's AI products speed up medical diagnosis at the point-of-care and improve physician productivity and risk management. InformAI products are focused on medical conditions and surgical procedures affecting head and neck and cardiac/thoracic organs. We develop our platforms with a team of experts from the Texas Medical Center, the world’s largest medical center complex, along with leading national physician groups and medical imaging/PACS companies. InformAI is also a selected company within the J&J JLABS-TMC, Texas Medical Center Innovation Center (TMCxi), and the NVIDIA Inception Program. InformAI has received grant funding from both the National Science Foundation (NSF) as well as the $3B Cancer Prevention and Research Initiative of Texas (CPRIT), and has been named an Aunt Minnie Radiology Finalist.

