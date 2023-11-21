Gathermed and Tarrytown Pharmacy Partner to Expand Patient Access to RPM in Austin, Texas

This partnership marks a pivotal advancement in making state-of-the-art healthcare more accessible and efficient for Austin residents.

We’re setting a new standard in patient-centric healthcare.” — Brett Landrum, Gathermed CEO

AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gathermed, a pioneering healthcare technology company specializing in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), is excited to announce a significant partnership with Tarrytown Pharmacy, a revered local pharmacy in Austin, Texas. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing access to RPM services for patients in the Austin area, combining Tarrytown Pharmacy's esteemed local presence with Gathermed's innovative technology.

This partnership marks a pivotal advancement in making state-of-the-art healthcare more accessible and efficient for Austin residents. RPM technology empowers continuous monitoring of patients’ health data, facilitating early detection of potential health issues and enabling timely medical interventions. This proactive approach is especially crucial for chronic condition management, potentially averting complications and reducing hospital admissions.

Brett Landrum, CEO of Gathermed, remarked, “Our partnership with Tarrytown Pharmacy represents a vital step towards transforming healthcare delivery in Austin. By marrying our advanced RPM technology with the personalized, community-focused care Tarrytown Pharmacy is renowned for, we’re setting a new standard in patient-centric healthcare. Remote Patient Monitoring can be a lifesaving tool, offering early detection and swift response capabilities that are critical in managing chronic illnesses.”

This initiative is poised to revolutionize the local healthcare scene, offering patients in Austin a more integrated and proactive approach to managing their health. Through Gathermed's technology, Tarrytown Pharmacy will enhance its healthcare services, providing ongoing monitoring and support to patients in the comfort of their own homes.