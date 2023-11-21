Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Two Wilmington Area North Carolinians with 2023 Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today honored two North Carolinians in the Wilmington area with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given out annually to recognize people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians.

Recipients in the Wilmington area are:

The Carousel Child Advocacy Center

“The Carousel Child Advocacy Center helps victims of the worst kinds of child abuse navigate complex emotional trauma and become healthier adults,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “In honoring the Carousel Center, I am honoring the survivors of child sexual abuse who work hard to move past the abuse they endure. Each of these survivors is forever impacted, and we must all do everything in our power to prevent abuse, hold abusers accountable, and help survivors heal.”

The Carousel Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit child advocacy center located in Wilmington.

Ernestine Bryant

“The right to cast your ballot safely and securely and know it will be counted is central to our democracy,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Ms. Bryant has been a dedicated precinct chief judge for years in Brunswick County. She and other poll workers like her are the backbone of our elections.”

Ernestine Bryant is a precinct chief judge with the Brunswick County Board of Elections.

The 2023 Dogwood Award recipients are:

Lynn Guilliams, Fuquay-Varina Middle School Baker Burleson, parent advocate Survivors of sexual assault, Accepted by Amy Feath, Carousel Child Advocacy Center Sen. Tom McInnis Nidhi Sachdeva, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM For Change District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch, Prosecutorial District 43 Detective Tori Kennedy, Burlington Police Department Detective Josh Schultz, Burlington Police Department Jan and Ron Kimble, Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage Rashida Gittens, domestic violence victor and advocate Catherine Johnson, Guilford Family Justice Center Philip Cooper, Operation Gateway Mayor Preston Blakely, Town of Fletcher Officer Robert Daughety, Jacksonville Police Department Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Henderson County Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Edgecombe County Kara Fox, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Maria Teresa Maza, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Ryan Etheridge, Cleveland County Schools Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High School Mayor Zeb Smathers, Town of Canton Rep. Kyle Hall Cady Thomas Cassandra Brooks, Medicaid Expansion advocate Firefighter Kevin Murphy, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department Captain Jeff Bright, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department Senator H.M. Michaux, Jr. Judge Shirley Fulton, North Carolina Superior Court Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock, Appalachian State University Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Jonas Swartz, MD, MPH, Duke Health Ernestine Bryant, Brunswick County

