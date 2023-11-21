Press Releases

11/21/2023

Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered To Half-Staff in Honor of Rosalynn Carter

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden directing flags throughout the United States to be lowered as a mark of solemn respect for the memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Saturday, November 25, 2023, until sunset on the day of interment, which has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“Mrs. Carter leaves a remarkable legacy as a supporter of equal rights, an advocate for issues related to mental health, and a champion of affordable housing,” Governor Lamont said. “On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I send my prayers and condolences to President Carter and their family.”