Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar Announces Gift Card Specials for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

We are constantly expanding our aesthetics service offerings at Spruce which makes this the perfect gift for the holidays or a way to save later in the year.”
— Lauren Lightfield, NP, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Spruce
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spruce, the premier, luxury med spa in Salt Lake City, is offering a rare Cyber Monday deal on gift cards for the holiday season. Starting Saturday, November 25th, customers can receive bonuses of up to $75 when purchasing gift cards online or in-store.

For every $100 spent on gift cards, customers will receive a $25 bonus to use on services. For every $200 in gift cards purchased, Spruce is offering a $50 bonus, and for every $300 spent on gift cards, customers will receive $75 worth of services for free. Gift cards can be purchased November 24-27th online or in-store to receive this special offer.

With the holidays fast approaching, Spruce wants to give their loyal and busy customers an easy option for holiday shopping while also being rewarded with a bonus gift for themselves for being a client.

"Our Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are one way we hope to spread health and wellness to more people in the community," said Spruce CEO and Co-Founder, Lauren Lightfield. "We are constantly expanding our aesthetics service offerings at Spruce which makes this the perfect gift for the holidays or a way to save later in the year."

Spruce also offers a membership program to help regular clients receive exclusive deals throughout the year as well as discounts on all services.

"We want to make sure our clients have the best experience possible, so on top of consistently updating our services to use the latest technology to safely and effectively help them achieve their goals, we also want to make sure we’re celebrating their loyalty and rewarding them for continuing to come back to see us," said Lightfield.

To take advantage of this holiday deal, customers should make sure to stop into Spruce or purchase a gift card online between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to receive a bonus credit on a future service. Services can also be booked online through the Spruce website.

