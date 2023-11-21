Longhorn Imaging Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Stone Oak, San Antonio

Longhorn Imaging has announced the opening of its new facility in Stone Oak, San Antonio, Texas, equipped with state-of-the-art medical imaging technology.

Longhorn is committed to providing the best patient experience across Texas, we are truly excited to have our doors open here in San Antonio.” — David Avery, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longhorn Imaging, a renowned provider of high-quality medical imaging services, proudly announces the opening of its new facility in Stone Oak, San Antonio, Texas. This latest expansion represents Longhorn Imaging's commitment to offering top-tier radiology services in a patient-friendly environment.

Located at 18626 Hardy Oak Blvd., Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas 78258, the new facility is designed to provide a spa-like experience, ensuring patients receive their medical imaging in a warm, comfortable, and stress-free setting. The center's innovative approach is a departure from traditional clinical environments, aiming to create a calming atmosphere that fosters patient well-being.

The Stone Oak facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a 3T MRI, CT Scan, X-Ray, and a specialized TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) testing suite. This suite is particularly noteworthy for its advanced diagnostic capabilities in objectively diagnosing mild traumatic brain injuries (MTBIs), a critical advancement in medical imaging.

Longhorn Imaging's focus on patient satisfaction and comfort is evident in every aspect of their service. From the efficient and caring staff to the tranquil environment, everything is tailored to make the imaging process as easy and straightforward as possible. This patient-centered approach has made Longhorn Imaging a preferred choice not only for individuals but also for personal injury attorneys seeking reliable and empathetic care for their clients.

With the opening of the Stone Oak location, Longhorn Imaging continues to demonstrate its dedication to enhancing the medical imaging experience. The new facility stands as a testament to Longhorn Imaging's commitment to excellence, both in technological innovation and in the compassionate care of its patients.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit (https://www.longhornimaging.com) or call their Stone Oak facility.

**Contact:**

Longhorn Imaging Stone Oak

18626 Hardy Oak Blvd., Suite 100

San Antonio, Texas 78258