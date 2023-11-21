Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,337 in the last 365 days.

Don’t miss your chance to buy a refunded hunting license

 

11/20/2023 10:38:09 PM

Cheyenne - Hunters, don’t miss your chance to buy a refunded hunting license. Limited quota licenses approved for a refund are made available to purchase by residents and nonresidents on a first-come, first-served basis through a license-selling agent or the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. The same rule applies to any nonresident regional deer and nonresident general elk licenses. 

“Game and Fish Commission regulations allow hunters to request a refund of their license if they meet qualifying refund criteria. When the hunter's request meets the criteria identified in Commission regulation and is approved by the department, the license is made available to other hunters for purchase,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish licensing section manager. 

Hunters who are interested in these licenses are encouraged to check the Game and Fish website daily for availability.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

  • hunting
  • regulations
  • information
  • commission

You just read:

Don’t miss your chance to buy a refunded hunting license

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more