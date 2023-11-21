11/20/2023 10:38:09 PM

Cheyenne - Hunters, don’t miss your chance to buy a refunded hunting license. Limited quota licenses approved for a refund are made available to purchase by residents and nonresidents on a first-come, first-served basis through a license-selling agent or the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. The same rule applies to any nonresident regional deer and nonresident general elk licenses.

“Game and Fish Commission regulations allow hunters to request a refund of their license if they meet qualifying refund criteria. When the hunter's request meets the criteria identified in Commission regulation and is approved by the department, the license is made available to other hunters for purchase,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish licensing section manager.

Hunters who are interested in these licenses are encouraged to check the Game and Fish website daily for availability.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -