Connecting Generations: Duncan & Stone Unveils Holiday Memory Book for Unique Family Moments
Duncan & Stone is showcasing its holiday memory book to help families capture favorite moments and plan future holiday events.
No matter which holiday is your favorite, our Holiday Memory Book will hold them all!”FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stationery company Duncan & Stone is showcasing its holiday memory book as a requisite item for the holiday season. It helps families capture favorite moments from past celebrations and plan future holiday events through photographs and written memories.
— Sarah Autry
Duncan & Stone is a woman-owned small business that connects generations through keepsake journals. The owners, Sarah and Stephanie, are best friends who “share a vision for encouraging women through their products”. They raise their kids together, laugh together, and engage in deep, cathartic conversations.
Their vision and sense of community comes through in their products. Each elegantly designed family memory journal includes prompts that make it easy for families to tell their stories. Fill in the blanks to record memories, plan future celebrations, and add pictures.
The 105-page holiday memory book has prompts and photo spaces to provide a complete picture of past events. It makes a terrific gift for any family member, allowing stories to be passed down from generation to generation.
Sarah reflects on her favorite holidays and describes the book’s versatility. “While Christmas usually gets all the holiday glory and Thanksgiving is a close second, Fourth of July is my personal fave! No matter which holiday is your favorite, our Holiday Memory Book will hold them all!”
This keepsake book features an elegant design with a linen-bound hardcover, and a gold embossed title and spine. It is available In two colors, traditional taupe and vibrant emerald. It is the perfect size to make a statement without taking up too much space.
Those interested in this product can pre-order it on the Duncan & Stone website. It will keep holiday memories dear and give families the chance to see how their traditions have grown and changed throughout the years.
For more information please visit: www.duncanandstone.com
