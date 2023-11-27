AER Worldwide Unveils Dynamic New Branding, Elevating its Global Presence
Renewed Vision, Global Impact: AER Worldwide Unveils Dynamic Rebrand for the Future.
This rebranding reflects our evolution as a global asset management leader and showcases our dedication to driving positive change through transformative solutions.”LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AER Worldwide, a leading asset management and value recovery solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its bold and innovative new brand identity. The revamped branding signifies a significant milestone in AER's journey, reflecting the company's continued growth, global expansion, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.
— Rik Krumins, CMO
With over two decades of expertise in providing reverse logistics solutions to businesses across the globe, AER has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure and environmentally friendly options. The new branding aims to capture the essence of AER's vision, passion, and dedication to shaping the future of end-of-life materials management.
The centerpiece of the new branding is the modernized logo, which embodies the forward-thinking and progressive nature of AER. The sleek design combines elements of dynamism, innovation, and interconnectedness, reflecting the company's commitment to transformative technologies and seamless connectivity. The vibrant color palette signifies energy, creativity, and adaptability, aligning with AER's spirit of embracing change and driving growth.
Alongside the refreshed visual identity, AER has also introduced an enhanced brand messaging that encapsulates its core values and value proposition. The new tagline, "Taking the past into the future” reinforces AER's dedication to empowering businesses with groundbreaking solutions that unlock their full potential. This powerful message embodies AER's mission to be at the forefront of technological advancements and empower its customers to thrive in the digital age.
The rebranding also includes a comprehensive overhaul of AER's digital presence, including the company's website, social media channels, and marketing materials. The updated online platforms offer a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, enabling customers and partners to easily navigate through AER Worldwide's extensive portfolio of products and services.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new branding, which embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success," said Rik Krumins, CMO of AER Worldwide. "This rebranding reflects our evolution as a global asset management leader and showcases our dedication to driving positive change through transformative solutions. We believe our dynamic new brand identity will resonate with our customers, partners, and employees, further solidifying our position as a leading provider of advanced technological solutions."
AER's rebranding initiative comes at an exciting time as the company continues to expand its global reach and portfolio of cutting-edge solutions. The refreshed brand identity positions AER for continued success and growth, while reaffirming its commitment to excellence and customer-centricity.
For more information about AER Worldwide and its new branding, please visit www.aerworldwide.com
About AER Worldwide
AER Worldwide mitigates risk and provides global reverse logistics solutions to handle your entire end-of-life materials management needs. We provide eco-friendly solutions and services throughout the entire IT product life cycle. Our Reverse Logistics efforts, or “aftermarket” services, help organizations after the initial sale and provide IT asset disposition support throughout the life of the equipment. With global locations, AER will provide eco-friendly services, with certified brand protection techniques.
AER has been providing Asset Management and Value Recovery Solutions since our inception in 1996. Our flagship recycling facility is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Livermore, California. To meet the growing needs and requirements of our global client base, we now have six AER-owned certified recycling facilities along with a global network of prequalified recycling partners in strategically located markets.
AER understands data security, environmental compliance and downstream transparency are core to our clients’ needs in today’s information age. We work hand in hand with our clients’ using our proprietary reporting tools to deliver comprehensive and transparent reports, which have changed the way our clients look at data and manage their assets and internal policies.
