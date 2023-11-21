USPA Pledges 50% of Black Friday Security Guard Service Profits to Rescue Missing Teen Girls

Temporary Security Guard Service in Bloomington, MN

USPA Nationwide Security is using the profits from emergency Black Friday security guard services to locate a missing girl this holiday season

By allocating 50% of Black Friday Security Guard Service profits to rescue or locate missing teen girls, USPA aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of these vulnerable individuals” — Daniel Manning, CEO

BLOOMINGTON, MN, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security, a leading provider of security guard services in Bloomington, MN, is proud to announce their commitment to making a difference in the lives of missing teen girls. On this year's Black Friday, USPA will pledge 50% of their profits from security details to be used to rescue or locate a missing teen girl.

Since 2005, USPA has been actively involved in investigating and locating missing girls through their nonprofit wing, Kingsman. With a firm dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of young individuals, USPA has been at the forefront of efforts to bring missing girls back to their families.

USPA Nationwide Security offers comprehensive security guard services throughout most of the United States. As a woman-owned security company, the firm takes pride in its diverse team of highly skilled professionals. Managed by former Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, United States Marines, and retired police officers, the company brings a wealth of expertise and experience to deliver top-notch security solutions.

With two decades of experience in the industry, USPA Nationwide Security has established itself as a trusted and reliable security partner. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive A+ rating by the Chamber of Commerce and a remarkable 4.9-star Google rating. These commendations are a testament to USPA's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional security services.

By allocating 50% of Black Friday profits to rescue or locate missing teen girls, USPA Nationwide Security aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of these vulnerable individuals. The company recognizes the importance of community involvement and is committed to utilizing its resources to support the cause of finding missing girls and reuniting them with their loved ones.

About USPA Nationwide Security:

USPA Nationwide Security is a leading provider of security guard services and fire watch across most of the United States. As a woman-owned security company managed by former Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, US Marines, and retired police officers, USPA brings extensive experience and expertise to ensure the safety and protection of its clients. With a commitment to excellence and community involvement, USPA is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of missing teen girls through their nonprofit wing, Kingsman.

Security Guard Service Bloomington, MN (Temporary Guards for Black Friday)