Joint Fee Advisory Group Meeting on January 3, 2024

Please join us on January 3, 2024, to review and provide comment on the draft Air Quality Bureau budget for the next state fiscal year (July 2024 - June 2025). This is the annual fee advisory group meeting for the asbestos, construction permit, and operating permit advisory groups and includes a discussion about fees for both major and minor sources.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 AM in the Wallace State Office Building, 2nd Floor North Conference room, 502 E. 9th Street, Des Moines, 50319. Please RSVP with Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov by December 28, 2023, to ensure adequate seating.

There will be a virtual option for anyone unable to attend in person. To register to attend virtually, please go https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZAqduuqpzIuEtMc1hxgb5cae2nRPO 4S7nHR. The registration link will also be available on the Public Participation website.

The agenda and meeting materials will be sent to registered participants and posted on the Public Participation website under Meetings – Fee Advisory Groups one week prior to the meetings. Please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-250-7534 with any questions.