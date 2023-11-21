Lonseal Teams Up with Ecomedes & Mortarr
Lonseal Flooring Announces Strategic Partnership with Ecomedes and Mortarr, Revolutionizing the Interior Design Industry
By leveraging our combined expertise, technology, and sustainability focus, we are poised to drive an evolutionary change in the interior design industry.”CARSON, CA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonseal, a leading provider of high-quality sheet vinyl flooring, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Ecomedes and Mortarr, two prominent platforms transforming the interior design landscape. This collaboration aims to empower design professionals and customers by providing comprehensive resources, sustainable options, and streamlined procurement processes.
— Peter Padilla, Director of Sales and Marketing
By joining forces with Ecomedes, a trailblazing platform for sustainable product information and procurement, Lonseal reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship. Designers and architects can now access detailed information on Lonseal's extensive product line, including environmental certifications, material composition, and life cycle analysis. This transparent data will enable professionals to make informed decisions that align with their sustainability goals.
Additionally, Mortarr, a digital platform connecting professionals in the commercial construction and design industry, will allow Lonseal to showcase its innovative flooring solutions to a wider audience. With Mortarr's powerful visualization tools, professionals can explore Lonseal's vast portfolio of customizable flooring options, stimulating their creativity and facilitating seamless project collaboration.
Lonseal's Director of Sales and Marketing, Peter Padilla, expressed enthusiasm about this strategic partnership, saying, "We are excited to partner with Ecomedes and Mortarr, two industry pioneers who are revolutionizing how design professionals and customers discover, specify, and procure flooring solutions. By leveraging our combined expertise, technology, and sustainability focus, we are poised to drive an evolutionary change in the interior design industry."
Design professionals and customers will enjoy several benefits from this partnership, including:
1. Enhanced Sustainability: Access to comprehensive environmental data, enabling informed decision-making and supporting sustainable design practices.
2. Streamlined Procurement: Simplified purchasing processes through Ecomedes' platform, ensuring efficiency and saving valuable time.
3. Inspiring Design Experience: Immersive visualization tools on Mortarr's platform, allowing professionals to explore Lonseal's products and bring their visions to life.
4. Expanded Network: Opportunities to connect and collaborate with a broader community of professionals in the commercial construction and design industry.
Lonseal's partnership with Ecomedes and Mortarr exemplifies its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable practices. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering collaboration, the three companies aim to shape the future of the interior design industry.
"Lonseal is reimagining flooring for a sustainable world with sought-after advances in lifetime, durability, indoor air quality, and recycled content. Now, they are going even further with an enterprise-grade commitment to operationalizing ease of access to the cutting-edge product innovations of today and into the future. We are proud to support their efforts." Kathleen Egan, Ecomedes CEO.
About Lonseal:
Lonseal is a leading provider of resilient sheet vinyl flooring, offering innovative and customizable solutions for a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, hospitality, and more. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Lonseal continues to be a trusted partner for design professionals and end-users alike.
About Ecomedes
Ecomedes is an enterprise-grade cloud software platform dedicated to simplifying sustainable decision-making for responsible resource management. It provides manufacturers, designers, and property managers, with tools and information to make informed choices regarding sustainable product selection and procurement of building products from floor to ceiling. The platform offers the most comprehensive database of certifications across the widest range of products, and a visual designer collaboration suite in mortar.com. Users can search on specific sustainability criteria such as energy efficiency, recycled content, or environmental certifications or can search by design inspiration. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, you can learn more at our website www.ecomedes.com.
email us here
Lonseal Corporate Video