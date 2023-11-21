Doron seeing strong sales growth in driving simulators to DoD
Popularity of Doron’s 550Truckplus™ and 550JLTVplus™ with the Department of Defense spurs company sales of land-vehicle simulators by about 80%.
One of the standout features of Doron simulators is their remarkable accuracy in replicating real vehicles, allowing trainees to acquire essential skills quickly and safely.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doron Precision Systems, a small giant in the military simulator world, is experiencing unprecedent growth, with land vehicle simulator sales to the Department of Defense (DoD) increasing more than 80% in little more than the past year. The company services all branches of the military with its simulators (tactical vehicles, truck, law-enforcement, fire, bus, and snow machine simulators) but it is the 550Truckplus™ and 550JLTVplus™ that have been standouts this year for the DoD, with recent deliveries to McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Oregon Air National Guard, RAF Lakenheath, Fort Leonard Wood, Sheppard Air Force Base and others.
Doron will exhibit two of its simulators at 2023 I/ITSEC this year – its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (550JLTVplus™) and snow machine (550H2plus™). Both feature the company’s unique 3 degree of freedom (DOF) motion system and high-fidelity graphics.
With Doron’s advanced 3 DOF motion system, the simulator’s three-axis motion base moves the entire simulator so the trainee feels movement in the seat, dash, pedals, steering wheel, and visual system. The result is a highly sophisticated driving simulator that accurately simulates the dynamics of the actual vehicle with unmatched realism. Trainees are fully immersed in the simulation, allowing them to experience what it would be like to drive the actual vehicle.
The DoD is continuously taking steps to mitigate and prevent accidents during tactical vehicle operations. Rollover accidents are a primary concern. Doron’s 550JLTVplus™ accurately simulates vehicle rollovers and is currently being used to train servicemen and women in the proper procedures to prevent these types of accidents.
The 368th Training Squadron at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, is making a significant impact with the use of Doron 550Truckplus™ simulators. They are playing a crucial role in training 450 new Airmen each year in the fundamental skills required for operating commercial vehicles. The advanced simulators streamline the learning process while minimizing training downtime.
Trainees are exceptionally well-prepared for their careers from day one because the simulators are equipped to train a diverse range of vehicle operators, including 28/44 passenger-bus and tractor-trailer operators.
“One of the standout features of Doron simulators is their remarkable accuracy in replicating real vehicles, allowing trainees to acquire essential skills quickly and safely,” said Dustin Silk, training manager, 368 TRS/TRR, Fort Leonard Wood.
Doron’s driving simulator systems allow drivers to engage in real-world scenarios within a customized virtual training environment, where they can experience various weather conditions, visibility issues, challenging roadways, off-road trails, steep inclines, side hills, moguls and rivers.
Doron uses original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, and it partners with OEMs to replicate the look and performance of the actual vehicle.
“The more real we can make a training experience for the warfighter, the more effective that training is,” said Mike Stricek, senior vice president, Doron Precision Systems. “Military combat missions are tactical and potentially dangerous, but, in a Doron vehicle simulator, training in a normally high-pressure situation can now be accomplished in a controlled and safe environment.”
Doron is the largest supplier of driving simulators in the world, with combined sales of its commercial and military driving simulator systems.
The company will be exhibiting in booth #1165 at 2023 I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 27 – Nov. 31. I/ITSEC is the largest modeling, simulator and training conference in the world.
About Doron Precision Systems
Doron Precision Systems designs, manufactures, sells and services simulators for driver training and entertainment. Founded in 1973 and located in Binghamton, New York, Doron supports customers in more than 60 countries. The company has sold more land-vehicle simulators than all its competitors combined and has installed more than 25,000 driving simulators and 400 motion-based entertainment simulators throughout the world. It is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. http://www.doronprecision.com/
