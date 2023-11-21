TozziniFreire Advogados launches its “Doing Business in Brazil” guide

The project focuses on foreign investors who are interested in the country

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TozziniFreire Advogados recently launched “Doing Business in Brazil”, an interactive guide divided into key practice areas, which aims to showcase foreign investors’ main opportunities, steps, and things to bear in mind, particularly those related to the country’s legislation, funds inflow and outflow, investment models and vehicles, taxes, and labor rules.

The content also draws attention to the capital and financial markets environment, M&A transactions, and other relevant legal areas, such as antitrust, compliance, disputes, as well as specific economic sectors that, directly or indirectly, are relevant to foreign investments like insurance, real estate, international trade, and ESG aspects.

The guide was first released at the IBA 2023 Annual Conference. From October 29th to November 3rd, seven of our experts were available at the International Bar Association’s Conference, in Paris, making new connections and presenting the guide to professionals from all over the world through a QR Code card that directs them to an online version of the document.

The “Doing Business in Brazil” guide is available on TozziniFreire’s website and can be downloaded by anyone interested in specific characteristics of the Brazilian legal system, as well as investing in Brazil in the near future.

