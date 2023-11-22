NextgenID Unveils "PRESENCE" Identity Stations: Revolutionizing Identity Proofing and Verification
Integrated with our advanced SRIP technology, our product line has evolved to cater to various use cases, ensuring the highest level of security and efficiency. ”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextgenID, a pioneer in Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP), is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative "PRESENCE" Identity Stations. These versatile kiosks are set to redefine identity verification and proofing across the United States, blending cutting-edge technology with unparalleled convenience.
— Michael Harris, Chief Technology Officer
The Essence of "PRESENCE"
The "PRESENCE" Identity Stations embody our dedication to providing a tangible and reliable presence in digital identity proofing and verification. This commitment is reflected in the versatile form factors of our stations - desktop, rugged units, and pedestal units - each designed to cater to different environments and needs.
Diverse Form Factors -SRIP Enabled- for Comprehensive Identity Proofing:
1. Versatile Solutions: The range of form factors - desktop, rugged, and pedestal units - ensures that PRESENCE can be integrated into various settings, from corporate offices to outdoor locations.
2. Comprehensive Collection of Detailed Personal and Biological Data: Every PRESENCE station is designed to gather extensive personal and biological information, seamlessly integrating with our patented SRIP technology for enhanced performance and connectivity. This system ensures meticulous and secure handling of Personally Identifiable Information (PII).
3. SRIP-enabled PRESENCE Stations: PRESENCE stations are multifunctional, serving various needs. They assist in enrolling employees and contractors, distributing credentials, resetting PINs, and providing vital identity documents like PIV-I, PIV, CAC, and TWIC cards. Additionally, they support I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification and other related tasks.
Michael Harris, Chief Technology Officer, and Executive Vice President highlights the value of PRESENCE Identity Stations in the evolving technological landscape: "PRESENCE is not merely a product; it represents a holistic approach to identity verification and proofing. Our expansive selection of stations is specifically designed to meet a wide range of needs, from enrolling new personnel to issuing secure credentials and handling diverse verification and proofing scenarios. Integrated with our advanced SRIP technology, our product line has evolved to cater to various use cases, ensuring the highest level of security and efficiency. This innovation is crucial in our commitment to establishing a secure and fluid process for identity management."
Future-Proofing Identity Verification
NextgenID is excited to introduce PRESENCE Identity Stations, integrated with SRIP Nextgen technology, to our partners and customers. This launch represents a significant step in our mission to innovate and enhance identity verification and proofing processes. Committed to continual development, we strive to ensure our solutions remain at the forefront of meeting the dynamic needs of identity verification and proofing.
About NextgenID:
NextgenID is an innovative tech company providing high-assurance, secure, and efficient identity proofing and enrollment solutions for individuals, organizations, and IoTs (Internet of Things). NextgenID’s solution, which utilizes its patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) process, provides a standards-based alternative to today’s appointment-based, in-person, high-assurance identity proofing services. With SRIP, NextgenID provides a more efficient, accurate, and convenient way to collect biographic, biometric, and administrative attributes.
