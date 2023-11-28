Celebrate 75th Anniversary of Berlin Airlift with bilingual coloring book: 'Wings of Freedom"

Cover of Wings of Freedom Author Bibi LeBlanc with her latest release 'Wings of Freedom - The Story of the Berlin Airlift' Wings of Freedom Book on iconic Candybomber

The coloring book is innovative and educational; it tells the story of the Berlin Airlift in English & German text, and engaging coloring images.

I aim to share this story of unity and resilience to show that, sometimes against all odds, every one of us can make a difference in shaping the world in which we live.” — Bibi LeBlanc Founder and CEO at Culture To Color, LLC ®