Celebrate 75th Anniversary of Berlin Airlift with bilingual coloring book: 'Wings of Freedom"
The coloring book is innovative and educational; it tells the story of the Berlin Airlift in English & German text, and engaging coloring images.
I aim to share this story of unity and resilience to show that, sometimes against all odds, every one of us can make a difference in shaping the world in which we live.”DELAND, FL, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift with a bilingual coloring book: 'Wings of Freedom - The Story of the Berlin Airlift
— Bibi LeBlanc Founder and CEO at Culture To Color, LLC ®
In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, it thrills us to announce the release of a unique bilingual coloring book titled 'Wings of Freedom-The Story of the Berlin Airlift | Flügel der Freiheit-Die Geschichte der Berliner Luftbrücke.' We have designed the coloring book to be both educational and engaging. Suitable for all ages, it presents the story of the Berlin Airlift in text and coloring images, with text in English and German.
This explainer coloring book is an innovative and engaging way to learn about this pivotal chapter in world history.
"In a time when we are divided over many issues, I feel a strong desire to share the story of the Berlin Airlift because I feel we can learn so much from it," says LeBlanc.
"As I reflect on this pivotal chapter in world history, I aim to share this story of unity and resilience, a story of enemies becoming friends, a story that shows that, sometimes against all odds, every one of us can make a difference in shaping the world in which we live," adds the creator.
"Without the efforts and contributions of the men and women of the 1948-1949 Berlin Airlift, the course of history would have taken a vastly different direction. In these pages, I wish to illustrate their extraordinary accomplishments!" expresses the creator.
Availability: Bookstores worldwide and Amazon
Price: $16.95/Euro 16.95
About Bibi Leblanc & Culture To Color, LLC®
Bibi LeBlanc is an entrepreneur and world traveler with a passion for storytelling and creating community.
Born and raised in West Berlin during the Cold War, she received her education in business administration before embarking on a career as a flight attendant. She fell in love with the sport of skydiving and moved to the skydiving capital of the world in Florida, where she raised her three sons.
As the founder and CEO of Culture to Color, she uses her experiences to create Explainer Coloring Books as marketing tools for businesses, organizations, and destinations, bringing the beauty and diversity of the world to new audiences. She is a #1 Amazon Bestseller and has won numerous book awards.
With her camera as her loyal companion, Bibi travels the world, always eager to hear people's stories and create connections, adding color to the world one story at a time.
Media Contact
Company Name: Culture to Color, LLC®
Contact Person: Bibi LeBlanc
Phone Number: 386-228-5147
Email: bibi@culturetocolor.com
Address: P.O. Box 3343, DeLand, Florida, 32721
Country: USA
Website: Culture to Color
Bibi LeBlanc
Culture To Color, LLC
+1 386-228-5147
bibi@culturetocolor.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube